Memento International Boards Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Film ‘Falcon Lake’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento International has boarded “Falcon Lake,” the feature debut of Quebec-born artist and actor Charlotte Le Bon which will world premiere at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.

Penned by Le Bon, François Choquet and Karim Boucherka, “Falcon Lake” is adapted from Bastien Vivès’s graphic novel “A Sister.” The story follows Bastien, a 13-year old boy who moves with his family from Paris to a lakeside chalet in Quebec where he bonds in an unexpected way with Chloé, 16.

Joseph Engel (“The Crusade”, “A Faithful Man”) and Sara Montpetit (“Maria Chapdelaine”) star in the film alongside Monia Chokri (“A Brother’s Love”), Arthur Igual, Karine Gonthier-Hyndman, Thomas Laperrière, Anthony Therrien, Pierre-Luc Lafontaine and Jeff Roop.

“When we are teenagers, our love life becomes the center of everything and it is easy to find ourselves in a turmoil of euphoria, fear and pain,” said Le Bon who has starred in films by Michel Gondry (“Mood Indigo”), Jalil Lespert (“Yves Saint Laurent”), Lasse Hallström (“The Hundred Foot Journey”), Robert Zemeckis (“The Walk”) and Sean Ellis (“Anthropoid”).

Le Bon, who directed the short “Judith Hotel” which played at Cannes in 2018, said she has been “obsessed by ghosts and the weird comforting nature of melancholia for the longest time.” “Falcon Lake is definitely a reflection of these obsessions,” she added.

“Falcon Lake” is produced by Cinefrance, Metafilms and Onzecinq. Tandem will distribute in France and Sphère Films (formerly MK2 Mile End) will handle Canadian distribution.

Memento International described the film as a “fantastic tribute to adolescence, full of touching moments and genre elements.”

The company said Le Bon “managed to capture very delicately the emotional awakening of two teenagers during summertime.”

Memento International’s Cannes slate also includes Tarik Saleh’s “Boy From Heaven” which will world premiere in the Official Selection in competition, and “Sick of Myself” by Kristoffer Borgli which is slated for in Un Certain regard. The sales banner will also host the market premiere of “Paloma” by Marcelo Gomes at Cannes.