Meikincine Snags Sales Rights to Tarea Fina’s ‘Come to My Place This Christmas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based Meikincine Entertainment has acquired international sales rights to Sabrina Campos’ first feature, Argentine drama “Ven a mi casa esta Navidad” (“Come to My Place This Christmas”).

In post, the film is produced by Juan Pablo Miller at Tarea Fina, the Buenos Aires outfit whose hallmark of exacting, carefully crafted movies which break out to big festival prizes and even global art house distribution is well known.

“Come to My Place This Christmas” toplines Argentine actors Leonora Balcarce, whose credits take in Lucrecia Martel’s “La Ciénaga,” Manuel Callau (“Gasoleros”) and Marita Ballesteros (Netflix original “La Corazonada”).

The film turns on Inés, a single woman who has no children, meeting her brother’s in-laws on Christmas Eve. As the evening progresses, Inés feels the judging gaze of the other guests for being single in her forties, which confronts her with her life choices and her place as a woman.

“Meikincine will start presenting the film to main festivals in 2023,” Meikincine managing director Lucía Meik told Variety.

Graduated in image and sound design, Sabrina Campos’ first short film, “Salón Royale” (2011), screened at over 50 festivals and won more than 20 awards. Her latest short, “Out of Season” (2017), had its world premiere at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. “Come to My Place This Christmas” marks her feature debut.

Founded by Miller in 2009, Tarea Fina is the producer of auteur Paula Hernández’s 2020 Argentine Oscar submission “The Sleepwalkers,” a Prime Video acquisition for the U.S. and handled in Latin Americaby Meikincine.

Tarea Fina’s co-production “Las acacias,” directed by Pablo Giorgelli, was awarded the 2011 Cannes Festival’s Camera d’Or for best first feature.

Further Tarea Fina’s standout international titles take in best film at the 2015 Berlin Festival’s Generation KPlus (“Natural Sciences,” by Matias Luchessi); the TCM Youth Award at the 2019 San Sebastian Festival (Ana Garcia Blaya’s “The Good Intentions”); and best film at the 2019 Havana Film Festival (“The Sleepwalkers”).

Meikincine has previously handled international on Tarea Fina projects such as Mariano Biasin’s coming-of-age drama “Sublime,” a 2021 Ventana Sur Corte Final sidebar winner; Gaspar Scheuer’s “Delfin,” “La afinadora de árboles” from Natalia Smirnoff (“Puzzle”), and Hernández’s “The Sleepwalkers” and her latest feature, “Las Siamesas.”

Tarea Fina’s productions also include Ariel Rotter’s “Incident Light” which swept the Argentine Academy Awards in 2016, winning best film, director and art director.