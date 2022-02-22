Mediawan Partners With Laurent Zeitoun’s Good Hero for Series, Films

Mediawan (“Call My Agent!”) has signed a strategic partnership with Laurent Zeitoun’s production company Good Hero to co-develop and co-produce original international TV series and feature films.

Based in New York and Paris, Good Hero was launched by Zeitoun, an independent producer whose credits include “The Intouchables,” “The Death of Stalin,” “Ballerina” and “Fireheart” (pictured). Zeitoun is working with Gregory Ouanhon, the banner’s CEO and producer. Good Hero’s Kiel Murray (“Cars”) will supervise the story development of all scripted content and executive produce along with Zeitoun.

Zeitoun most recently wrote and directed “Fireheart” which opened in French theatres last weekend and is currently rolling out internationally. The film is voiced by Olivia Cooke, William Shatner and Kenneth Branagh for release in English-speaking territories.

“We are thrilled to be working with Laurent and Gregory and their team of visionary creatives,” said Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton. “They have a unique way of telling stories and creating worlds that resonate with each and every one of us.”

Capton said that the “partnership reflects Mediawan’s DNA, which is to work with the most talented teams, empowering us all to bring great productions with an international appeal to life.”

Zeitoun, meanwhile, said “Mediawan understands that the worldwide audience is craving original, high-end and entertaining content.”

“We specialize in creating innovative worlds that generate multi-platform opportunities, and it’s exciting to now have Mediawan’s support and wide-reaching production and distribution capabilities to reach global audiences,” added Zeitoun. The partnership is being overseen by Mediawan Pictures’ Elisabeth d’Arvieu.