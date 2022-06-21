The Mediapro Studio, Hulu Japan Re-Team for Global Hit Series ‘The Head’ Season 2

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio, one of Europe’s super-indies, is re-teaming with Hulu Japan to produce Season 2 of thriller “The Head,” the studio’s hit drama series whose Season 1 was broadcast in more than 90 countries.

The English-language shoot has got underway in Tenerife, in Spain’s The Canary Islands, helmed by Jorge Dorado, who directed Season 1.

“The Head” Season 2 boasts an extensive international cast led once again by John Lynch (“The Terror,” “The Fall”) and Katharine O’Donnelly (“Mary, Queen of Scots”).

Joining them for Season 2, the series features Hovik Keuchkerian (“Money Heist,” “Riot Police”), Moe Dunford (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre”), Josefin Nelden (“The Restaurant”) and Olivia Morris (“Hotel Portofino”).

Season 2’s newest additions in leading roles take in Enrique Arce (“Money Heist,” “Rifkin’s Festival”), Nora Ríos (“Caliphate,” “Heartbeats”) and Tania Watson (“Now and Then,” “Pioneras,” “The Minions of Midas”), Thierry Godard (“Oussekine,” “A French Case”) and the special collaboration of Japan’s Sota Fukushi (“Bleach”).

If Season 1 was set at a remote polar research station, the principal setting for “The Head” Season 2 will once again be an isolated and inaccessible location, this time a huge freighter carrying a scientific mission as it sails the ocean, where the confrontation between good and evil that already marked the storyline of the first instalment of the series will rear its head once more.

With several weeks of filming in Tenerife and a large cargo ship as the main stage of the plot, the production of the new season will later return to Madrid to complete filming interiors at an impressive location that will reproduce the laboratory of a ship on a scientific mission as well as exterior locations in Ireland and other sites in Spain.

Ran Tellem, director of international content development at The Mediapro Studio, repeats as executive producer of the series alongside Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Méndez, Bernat Elias and Mariano Baselga.

Baselga also serves as head writer of the writers’ room, which takes in playwright Jordi Galcerán (“The Method”), Isaac Sastre of “The Head” S1 and Brazil’s Cauê Laratta.

The Mediapro Studio Distribution will again be responsible for the title’s worldwide distribution.

“The Head” has become one of The Mediapro Studio’s biggest international franchises, released in over 90 countries to excellent results, including in major markets and with operators such as HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America and Canal Plus in France.

Starzplay has distributed in the U.K. and Germany, NENT in Scandinavia, SBS in Australia, SCC in Canada, and Amazon’s Prime Video in Italy, the Netherlands and India.

Further distribution deals have been closed with Watch it! in the Middle East and North Africa, AXN in Portugal, Streamz in Belgium, Go3 and Nent in the Baltics, TET in Latvia, ETV in Estonia and Hulu Japan.

In Spain, the series premiered on Orange TV; since last November it is also available on Disney Plus.