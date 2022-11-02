Mark Strong to Join Joel Kinnaman in AGC Studios’ ‘The Silent Hour’ – AFM

BAFTA nominated British actor Mark Strong will star alongside the previously announced Joel Kinnaman in Boston-set crime thriller “The Silent Hour,” to be directed by Brad Anderson (“Beirut”).

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will finance and produce with producer Eric Paquette’s Meridian Pictures, and the project is being sold at the ongoing American Film Market.

Strong can currently be seen in the critically acclaimed Venice-winning film “Tár,” and is known for “1917,” “Cruella,” the Kingsman franchise and “Zero Dark Thirty.”

The film, based on an original screenplay by Dan Hall, follows Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad”), who plays a Boston Police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident which leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and with his friend and partner (Strong) must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in the apartment building where she lives.

Paquette will produce along with AGC and the film will go into production in early 2023 and is actively casting.

The deal was negotiated by Jessica Kovacevic and Jordan Naftalis at WME on behalf of Mark Strong and by senior VP of legal and business affairs Anant Tamirisa and creative executive Michael Ewing on behalf of AGC.

Strong is represented by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and WME.

Currently in post-production for AGC are Pierre Morel’s action comedy “Freelance,” starring John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba; Christian Ditter’s family comedy “The Present,” starring Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear; Numa Perrier’s “The Perfect Find,” starring Gabrielle Union and Gina Torres for Netflix; Chris Pine’s directorial debut “Poolman,” starring Pine, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh and DeWanda Wise; and Christopher Smith’s supernatural thriller “Consecration,” starring Jena Malone and Danny Huston to be released by IFC Midnight in North America. Currently in production is Richard Linklater’s “Hitman” starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona, and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “The Dating Game” is in pre-production.