‘Mariupol. Unlost Hope’ Sets Ukraine Independence Day Release Date – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION

“Mariupol. Unlost Hope,” one of two Ukrainian documentaries recently acquired by Beta Film’s Autentic Distribution, will be released in 40 cities across the world, which are similar to Mariupol either by population or as a port and/or industrial center, or cities that are twinned with Mariupol, on Aug. 24, Ukraine independence day.

The film shows the Ukraine war through the eyes of ordinary people who lived through the first month of the invasion in Mariupol. Based on the diaries of local journalist Nadia Sukhorukova, the film is directed by Maksym Litvinov and produced by Volodymyr Borodyansky. It is backed by the Organization of Ukrainian Producers, a group of seven Ukrainian TV and film producers established in March to document the Russian invasion and its impact on Ukraine.

The release campaign is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Dmytro Kuleba, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our embassies worldwide uncover the truth about crimes of the Russian Federation every day. The screening of the film about Mariupol in 40 world cities similar to it will be an important contribution to our common purpose. Public diplomacy of the ministry is especially active during the war, because such humanitarian projects make it possible to reach the hearts of people around the globe.

“The real life stories of Ukrainians are the best tool to fight Russian propaganda and lies. Documentary film ‘Mariupol. Unlost Hope’ reveals the facts of Russian aggression to the international audience through the eyes of its direct witnesses,” Kuleba added. “We are working to ensure that the world sees the true face of the Russian Federation and we will not stop until the last Russian soldier leaves our land and those guilty of aggression and crimes are punished.”

DistroTV

Independent free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) app DistroTV has expanded its content offerings to the Vizio smart TV platform. DistroTV features more than 270 multicultural channels, including original content and new channel offerings that cater to English, Southeast Asian/Indian and Spanish-speaking audiences, as well as a recently released channel bundle that targets the African community. It is available to stream for free in more than 60 markets through its apps on streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as worldwide on the web.

It was recently revealed that Tori Spelling‘s new series “@Home with Tori” would be offered via Vizio WatchFree Plus, the FAST service made available on Vizio’s smart TVs.

Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV, said: “By expanding our distribution via VIZIO smart TVs, we can continue to provide audiences with the content they crave, and all while maintaining our FAST no-sign up, credit card, or email required model.”

Chris Tanquary, senior director of business development at Vizio, said: “Vizio appreciates DistroTV’s dedication to building personalized experiences for today’s streaming audience.”

Drive My car

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tôko Miura

Credit: Janus Films Courtesy of Janus Films

AWARD

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi‘s “Drive My Car” has won the FIPRESCI Grand Prix after having been chosen best film of 2022 by the members of the International Federation of Film Critics, FIPRESCI, voted on by 646 critics from across the world. The other four finalists were Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” and Joaquim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World.”

Since its inception in 1999, the FIPRESCI Grand Prix winners include Maren Ade, Pedro Almodóvar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Alfonso Cuarón Jean-Luc Godard, Michael Haneke, Aki Kaurismäki, Abdellatif Kechiche, Kim Ki-duk, Richard Linklater, Terrence Malick, George Miller, Cristian Mungiu, Jafar Panahi, Roman Polanski and Chloé Zhao.

PROMOTION

Independent producer Nevision has promoted Anne Morrison to CEO and creative director, with a remit to focus on the future growth and strategic expansion of the company. Morrison will work closely with Nevision’s creative director, kids and family, Nigel Pickard, and creative director, scripted, Neil Zeiger, on the company’s active development slate and with Nevision’s U.S. operation Nevision Inc. and sister company Nevis Productions, based in Copenhagen and Stockholm. Morrison will also continue in her role as creative director, factual programs for Nevision.

U.K. TALENT INITIATIVES

Comcast’s pay TV operator Sky has unveiled its assistant commissioner program, a two-year scheme designed to attract creatives from outside the traditional commissioning pool, to apply for six roles, on a full-time salary, working across Sky’s key commissioning genres — comedy, drama, arts and entertainment, factual, kids and original film. The new scheme has been developed to bring in fresh perspectives and voices by widening the creative recruitment pool. Talent with a wide range of skillsets from industries ranging from theatre, gaming and music to script writers, producers and more will be identified and invited to apply.

Meanwhile, U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has revealed a digital talent search, aimed at nurturing fresh digital talent in a new phase of its E4 Academy. The search will see Channel 4 support four independent production companies — Hoot, The Connected Set, Renaissance Studios and Rockerdale Studios — to find the new faces of digital. Each indie will receive a brief to find a number of different people from a broad range of diverse backgrounds to star in a pilot episode with a view to post on E4 social platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Elsewhere, fellow U.K. broadcaster ITV is collaborating with leading employers in the country’s Northwest — including ANS, Arup, Cloud Co Solutions, GCHQ, ITV, Microsoft, PwC, Talk Talk and the University of Salford — to grow and diversify the pool of technology talent in the region. The consortium of companies, including ITV, will invite 16-18 year olds into their offices to explore what a job in technology has to offer. Students are not required to have a background in technology, instead they will enjoy sessions with business leaders showcasing career opportunities in this field.

FORMAT

ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats has revealed a VIP celebrity version of the hit social experiment format “Sex Tape.” Spin-off “Sex Tape VIP” will stream in Germany from Monday on Discovery+ and was produced by Imago TV Film – und Fernsehproduktion GmbH.

Hosted by Natascha Ochsenknecht, “Sex Tape VIP” offers a look into the sex lives of 12 German celebrity couples including designer, actor, and entertainer Julian FM Stoeckel and his partner Marcell, tattoo model and reality TV star Kate Merlan and her husband, soccer player Jakub Jarecki, singer and reality TV star Ennesto Monté and his new girlfriend, docu-soap legends Frank and Elke Fussbroich, and “The Burlesque Rockstar” Eve Champagne and partner Dennis.