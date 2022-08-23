Margarethe von Trotta to Receive European Film Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Prize

German film director, screenwriter, and actor Margarethe von Trotta will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 35th European Film Awards.

Set to take place on Dec. 10 in Reykjavik, Iceland, the award ceremony will pay tribute to von Trotta’s “unique contribution to the world of film.”

Born in Berlin, von Trotta grew up with her mother in the German city of Düsseldorf and started her career acting in theater and in films by Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff. She went on to become a leading female director of European auteur cinema and made her directorial debut in 1978 with “The Second Awakening of Christa Klages.” Her credits include “Marianne & Juliane” which won the Golden Lion in Venice in 1981, “Sheer Madness,” which competed in Berlin in 1983, and “Rosa Luxemburg,” which premiered in Cannes in 1986 and won Barbara Sukowa the Best Actress Award. The film also received an honorary award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Von Trotta returned to Cannes in 1988 with “Love and Fear” and in 2018 with “Searching for Ingmar Bergman.” Her 2003 drama “Rosenstrasse,” about the 1943 protest of non-Jewish wives and relatives of Jewish men, won the Volpi Cup for Katja Riemann in Venice, followed by the Italian Golden Globe and another David di Donatello as well as a nomination for the European Film Awards.

The revered filmmaker is also known for directing “Hannah Arendt,” a portrait of the German-Jewish academic which won two German Film Awards and got main actress Barbara Sukowa a nomination for the European Film Awards. Her latest feature “Bachmann & Frisch” charts the relationship between writers Ingeborg Bachmann and Max Frisch.

Von Trotta previously received the 2013 Honorary Dragon Award at the Göteborg Film Festival, and the 2018 Espiga de Honor at the Valladolid International Film Festival, among several laurels.