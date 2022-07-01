Marco Bellocchio Kicks Off Shoot for ‘La Conversione’

Shooting has begun in Roccabianca in the province of Parma, Italy, on Marco Bellocchio’s new film, “La Conversione” (The Conversion), inspired by the story of Edgardo Mortara, the Jewish child who in 1858 was removed from his family to be raised as a Catholic in the custody of Pope Pius IX.

“La Conversione” stars Paolo Pierobon, Barbara Ronchi, Fausto Russo Alesi, Filippo Timi, Fabrizio Gifuni, Enea Sala, playing Mortara as a child, and Leonardo Maltese, playing Mortara as an older boy.

The film is an IBCmovie and Kavac Film production with Rai Cinema, with the support of the Emilia Romagna region and its film commission, in co-production with Ad Vitam Production in France, and Match Factory Productions in Germany. It is produced by Beppe Caschetto and Simone Gattoni.

Shooting has begun in Roccabianca, Italy Courtesy of Anna Camerlingo

The screenplay is by Bellocchio and Susanna Nicchiarelli, with the collaboration of Edoardo Albinati and Daniela Ceselli, and historical advice from Pina Totaro; cinematography is by Francesco Di Giacomo; set design by Andrea Castorina; costumes by Sergio Ballo and Daria Calvelli; and editing by Francesca Calvelli.

The film is being shot in various locations in Emilia Romagna, Rome and Paris, and shooting will wrap in September.

“La Conversione” will be distributed theatrically in Italy by 01 Distribution. The Match Factory is selling the international rights.