Marco Bellocchio to Receive European Film Academy Award for ‘Exterior Night’

Italian auteur Marco Bellocchio will be presented with the European Film Academy’s Award for European Innovative Storytelling for his miniseries “Exterior Night.” The director will be guest of honor at the 35th European Film Awards ceremony on Dec. 10 at Reykjavik.

In “Exterior Night,” Bellocchio returns to the case of the kidnapping and assassination of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades in 1978, a subject that he tackled in his feature film “Good Morning, Night,” for which he received the FIPRESCI Prize at the 2003 European Film Awards.

The academy has also revealed nominations in several categories for the awards.

European Comedy:

“Cop Secret” (:Leynilögga”), directed by Hannes Þór Halldórsson (Iceland)

“The Good Boss” (“El Buen Patrón”), directed by Fernando León De Aranoa (Spain)

“The Divide” (“La Fracture”), directed by Catherine Corsini (France)

European Animated Feature Film:

“Little Nicholas – Happy As Can Be” (“Le Petit Nicolas – Qu’est-ce Qu’on Attend Pour Être Heureux?”), directed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre (France, Luxembourg)

“My Love Affair With Marriage,” directed by Signe Baumane (Latvia, U.S., Luxembourg)

“My Neighbors’ Neighbors” (“Les Voisins De Mes Voisins Sont Mes Voisins”), directed by Anne-laure Daffis and Léo Marchand (France)

“No Dogs or Italians Allowed” (“Interdit Aux Chiens Et Aux Italiens”), directed by Alain Ughetto (France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal)

“Oink” (“Knor”), directed by Mascha Halberstad (Netherlands, Belgium)

European Short Film:

“Granny’s Sexual Life” (“Babičino Seksualno Življenje”), directed by Urška Djukič and Émilie Pigeard (Slovenia, France)

“Ice Merchants,” directed by João Gonzalez (Portugal, France, U.K.)

“Love, Dad” (“Milý Tati”), directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

“Techno, Mama,” directed by Saulius Baradinskas (Lithuania)

“Will My Parents Come to See Me,” directed by Mo Harawe (Austria, Germany, Somalia)

The academy previously revealed that German film director, screenwriter, and actor Margarethe von Trotta would be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards.