Magnolia Buys U.S. Rights to Jerome Salle’s Action Thriller ‘Kompromat’ Starring Gilles Lellouche (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to “Kompromat,” an action thriller film directed by Jerome Salle (“The Largo Winch” ), starring Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”) and Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”). SND, the commercial arm of M6, is representing the film in international markets.

Loosely based on a true story, “Kompromat” stars Lellouche as a French diplomat working in Siberia who is arrested overnight by the Russian authorities. Accused of sexually abusing his own daughter and imprisoned, he realizes he is a victim of a Kompromat. Someone is working with the FSB (Federal Security Service) to frame him. His only way out is to escape.

“’Kompromat’ is an incredibly tense espionage thriller,” said Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles. “Jerome Salle and the stellar cast have delivered an exceptional movie.”

Salle, who wrote the script with Caryl Ferre, a well known French crime novelist, said “the story of ‘Kompromat’ is really pertinent to our times” and added that “a U.S audience will view the film through their own lens.” Salle previously directed “Zulu” with Orlando Bloom and Forest Whitaker, and “L’Odyssée,” a biopic of Jacques-Yves Cousteau with Lambert Wilson and Pierre Niney.

“Kompromat” was released in France by SND on Sept. 7 and has been one of this month’s top grossing French movies. SND has now sold the film worldwide to major distributors, including Germany, Austria and Italy (Koch Media), Spain (A Contracorriente), Switzerland (Pathé), Benelux (Athena), Australia and New Zealand (Palace), Poland (Monolith) and Ex Yugoslavia (Blitz). Upcoming releases are scheduled in Belgium, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Australia and Spain, among other territories.

“SND did a great job for the French release, which is a success and we can’t wait for the film to meet the U.S. public, thanks to a partner as prestigious as Magnolia Pictures,” said Albane de Jourdan, who produced the film at Super 8 Productions. De Jourdan said the “issues tackled by this thriller are more relevant than ever.”

Ramy Nahas, head of international sales at SND, pointed out “Magnolia has built a strong experience in successfully releasing international features in the U.S.”

Lellouche is one of France’s most bankable local actors. He notably headlined Cedric Jimenez’s “The Stronghold,” Netflix’s hit thriller.

Executive producers are Albane de Jourdan, Jerome Salle and Marc Simoni. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia John Von Thaden, with Ramy Nahas at SND on behalf of the filmmaker.