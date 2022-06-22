Magnolia Buys Quentin Dupieux’s Cannes Film ‘Smoking Causes Coughing’ From Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia has acquired North American rights to Quentin Dupieux’s wild comedy “Smoking Causes Coughing” rolling off its world premiere at Cannes festival’s Midnight section. Gaumont co-produced the film and is representing it in international markets.

The deal reteams Dupieux with Magnolia which previously released two of the French director’s most successful films “Mandibles” and “Rubber.”

As other films by Dupieux, “Smoking Causes Coughing” features an ensemble cast of highly popular French stars, including Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”), Anais Demoustier (“Alice and the Mayor”), Vincent Lacoste (“Victoria”), Jean-Pascal Zadi (“Simply Black”) and Oulaya Amamra (“Divines”).

The film follows the misadventures of a team of five superheroes known as the Tobacco Force – Benzene, Nicotine, Methanol, Mercury and Ammonia. After a devastating battle against a diabolical giant turtle, the Tobacco Force is sent on a mandatory week-long retreat to strengthen their decaying group cohesion. Eventually their mission goes south when Lézardin, Emperor of Evil, decides to annihilate planet Earth.

Magnolia plans to release the film next year. “The Tobacco Force rules!” Quentin Dupieux has delivered his wildest, most entertaining film yet,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles.

Dupieux said he was so “happy to team up once again with Magnolia after ‘Mandibles’ and ‘Rubber.’ “‘Smoking Causes Coughing’ could not find a better home in North America.'” He added that he was “so excited, (he) could write a sequel.”

“Smoking Causes Coughing’ is produced by Hugo Selignac at Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, a Mediawan company, in co-production with Gaumont, with the participation of Canal+, OCS and TMC.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by Alexis Cassanet, EVP international sales and distribution of Gaumont on behalf of the filmmakers.