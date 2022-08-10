Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Worldwide Rights to Edinburgh Title ‘Neon Spring,’ Reveals Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures International has acquired worldwide rights, including U.S. sales rights, to “Neon Spring” by writer-director Matīss Kaža (“One Ticket Please”).

The film will have its world premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival on Aug. 15.

Set to strobe lights and a techno soundtrack, “Neon Spring” chronicles two months in the life of Laine, a college girl from a middle-class suburb in Latvia. As Laine’s father distances himself from his crumbling marriage and his family, Laine is unable to cope with the separation and discovers the edgy Riga party scene, where she falls in love with seasoned raver Gunda. Going from rave to rave, the girls journey into a drug-fueled underworld of anarchy, freedom and exploration.

Inspired by actual experiences of the filmmaker, the film is “an honest and authentic story that explores the complexity of young relationships and sexual discoveries, loneliness and escapism, without being didactic or preachy,” as the filmmakers describe it. The original music composed for the film is “meant to viscerally place us in the presence of Laine, her lovers and friends, many of which are inspired by characters found in Riga’s EDM party scene,” the filmmakers added.

Comprising actors and non-professionals, the cast includes artist and poet Marija Luīze Meļķe in the lead, Grēta Trušiņa (“Blizzard of Souls”), Gerds Lapoška from the New Riga Theatre Actors’ Studio, Jānis Skutelis (“At the Movies”) and Agnese Rukšāne.

Lorna Lee Torres, head of international sales at Magnolia, said: “We are very excited to champion ‘Neon Spring,’ an immersive and electrifying queer drama set in Riga’s rave scene with ruthful and truly honest performances. Matīss Kaža is an incredible young talent, who through his realistic and fresh approach to the rave scene gave us an eye-opening backdrop to depict a very personal story about freedom, identity, and exploration.”

Matīss Kaža added: “The film showcases sensitive performances from a young generation of Latvian actors and a story that reflects the kind of emotional experiences and problems that young people of my generation embrace. A low-budget independent drama fueled by the relentless enthusiasm of its cast and crew, it’s a pleasure and honor to have my film represented by Magnolia Pictures International, one of the leading sales companies. With the help of Magnolia, we hope to reach audiences worldwide which appreciate honest and raw storytelling.”

Magnolia’s 2022 lineup includes James Morosini’s SXSW-winning comedy “I Love My Dad,” Sundance hit “Mars One,” sci-fi film “Ultrasound,” Nana Mensah’s “Queen of Glory”) and documentary “Unseen Skies.”

Lee Torres, and Austin Kennedy, international sales manager at Magnolia, will be launching “Neon Spring” during Edinburgh ahead of markets this fall. The film is currently seeking U.S. distribution.

Watch the teaser here: