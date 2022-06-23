Magnolia Buys Andrew Bujalski’s Tribeca Film ‘There There’ Starring Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to “There There,” Andrew Bujalski’s ensemble comedy starring Jason Schwartzman and Lili Taylor.

The film had its world premiere at Tribeca. The deal re-teams Bujalski with Magnolia which previously distributed the director’s “Support the Girls” and “Results.”

“We’re jazzed to be distributing another terrific film from Andrew Bujalski,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “‘There There’ is wonderful look at where a lot of us are today,” continued Bowles. Magnolia plans to release “There, There” later this year.

Bujalski said he couldn’t imagine a better partner than Magnolia to bring this “deeply off-kilter movie to the world.” “As distributors their savvy is extraordinary, but moreover, their level of commitment, both to filmmakers and their audiences, is unparalleled,” added the helmer, who also penned the film.

Schwartzman is best known for starring in “Rushmore,” “Fargo” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Taylor has appeared in “American Crime” and “The Conjuring.”

Described by Magnolia as a “wild, leap-off-the-cliff formalist experiment,” “There There” follows eight performers shot in isolation and brought together in the editing room. The film is also a simple story about characters negotiating trust with one another and forging unlikely connections. The cast is completed by Lennie James, Molly Gordon, Avi Nash, Annie La Ganga, Roy Nathanson and Jon Natchez.

“There There” is produced by Houston King, Dia Sokol Savage, and Sam Bisbee. Executive producers are Greg Stewart, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Cody Ryder, Lance Acord, Wendy Neu and Sam Slater. The movie was produced by Park Pictures, Istic Illic Pictures and HK Productions.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Andrew Herwitz and Lucas Verga of The Film Sales Company on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia also just acquired Quentin Dupieux’s wild comedy “Smoking Causes Coughing” from Gaumont.