‘Magnificent Meyersons’: Mise En Scene Takes Global Rights to Sci-Fi Family Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based outfit The Mise En Scène Company has taken global rights to “The Magnificent Meyersons” as part of its European Film Market slate.

Directed by Evan Oppenheimer, “The Magnificent Meyersons” is a New York-set family drama with a sci-fi twist. Its cast includes Kate Mulgrew (“Star Trek,” “Orange is the New Black”), Lauren Ridloff (“Eternals,” “Sound of Metal”), Daniel Eric Gold (“Ugly Betty”) and Richard Kind (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Tik Tik…BOOM!”).

The story centers on a day that starts out like any other, full of small hostilities, self-doubt, moments of tenderness, and the other quotidian battles and joys that comprise a normal day in the big city. But on this day, perhaps the most significant scientific revelation in human history takes place, and the discovery will affect the everyday life of each member of the family in a different way.

Since its formation in 2020, Mise en Scène has been building out a cast-driven slate of movies, and is in development on a number of projects, with plans to launch at least one packaged project at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in May.

Paul Yates, CEO of Mise En Scène, said: “‘The Magnificent Meyersons’ is a sharp, philosophical love letter to New York with countless brilliant performances from an ensemble cast of the highest calibre. We’re delighted to be welcoming it to the MSC family and to be launching it at this year’s EFM.”

“The Magnificent Meyersons” — which had a limited U.S. release in summer 2021 — is the seventh film written and directed by Oppenheimer. His other films are “Lost in Florence,” “A Little Game,” “The Speed of Thought,” “Alchemy,” “Justice” and “The Auteur Theory.”