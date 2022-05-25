Mads Mikkelsen to Reunite with ‘A Royal Affair’ Helmer for ‘King’s Land,’ TrustNordisk Boards World Sales

Mads Mikkelsen is set to star in Nikolaj Arcel’s (“A Royal Affair”) epic period drama “King’s Land” which is being represented in international markets by TrustNordisk.

“King’s Land” will mark Arcel’s first Danish film since “A Royal Affair” which also starred Mikkelsen and earned an Oscar nomination, two awards at the Berlinale, as well as sold to over 80 territories.

Set to start shooting on Sept. 5 in Denmark, Germany and the Czech Republic, the movie will be headlined by Mikkelsen Danish actress Amanda Collin, who most recently starred in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max drama series “Raised by Wolves” and “A Horrible Woman.”

The film is produced by Louise Vesth (“The House that Jack Built”), Denmark’s top producer whose delivered five Danish features in the last 10 years which sold over 700,000 tickets locally.

Penned by Arcel together with Anders Thomas Jensen (“Riders of Justice”), “King’s Land” is based on the Danish bestseller “Kaptajnen og Ann Barbara” (“The Captain and Ann Barbara”). TrustNordisk described “King’s Land” as a “gripping drama about the conquest of the Danish heath.”

The project is set in the mid-1700’s and will star Mikkelsen as Danish King Frederik V who “declared that the wild heath of Jutland should be tamed, cultivated, and colonized so that civilization could spread and new taxes be generated for the royal house,” said TrustNordisk which is presenting the script to buyers at Cannes and has already pre-sold it to Germany (Koch Films), France (The Jokers Films), Benelux (September Films) and Hungary (Vertigo Media).

“We are proud to represent this highly-anticipated new feature from Zentropa featuring a international stellar cast and created by an equally treasured team off screen,” said TrustNordisk’s managing director Susan Wendt.

“Having already pre-sold to major territories, we are convinced that this will be a project in very high demand among buyers and festivals,” added Wendt.

Mikkelsen said he and Nikolaj Arcel had a “magnificent collaboration” during “A Royal Affair.” “I am beyond excited to be working with him once again. He has an awe-inspiring vision for the film, and he and Anders Thomas have penned an amazing script. Its brutality and tenderness deeply moved me when I first read it,” said Mikkelsen.

“It’s an important and fascinating chapter in Danish history about to be adapted for the screen and carrying topics still relevant to this very day. Besides, it is a thrilling story and quite an adventure,” added Mikkelsen.

“King’s Land” is produced by Zentropa Entertainments ApS, in co-production with Zentropa Berlin GmbH, Zentropa Sweden AB, in cooperation with TV2 Denmark, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, SVT and Koch Films. Film i Väst co-produced with the support from Danish Film Institute Markedsordningen, Eurimages, Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Czech Film Fund and Swedish Film Institute.

Developed by the Creative Europe Media Programme – Media of the European Union. Nordisk Film will distribute the film in the fall.