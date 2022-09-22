M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’: Watch First Trailer

Universal Pictures has unveiled the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s anticipated next film “Knock at the Cabin,’ which is based on Paul G. Tremblay’s bestselling 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World.” The movie will release in cinemas on Feb. 3, 2023.

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

“Knock at the Cabin” stars Dave Bautista (“Dune,” Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton,” “Mindhunter”), Ben Aldridge (“Fleabag”), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (“Persuasion,” “Old”), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (“Little Women”) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise).

The movie is produced by Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on Tremblay’s book.

Producers are Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (“Split,” “Glass”) and Ashwin Rajan (“Servant,” “Glass”). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

Watch the trailer here: