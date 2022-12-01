Erotic Gay Thriller ‘In Bed’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Release on Home Turf in Israel (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal has debuted the trailer for Nitzan Gilady’s psychological thriller “In Bed,” which takes place over a night of drugs, sex and paranoia, where the line between intimacy and violence becomes blurred.

The Israeli film had its international premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last week. It will be released theatrically in Israel by United Films on Dec. 29 on screens across the country. The film’s lead actors, Israel Ogalbo, Dean Miroshnikov and Moran Rosenblatt, are very popular in Israel; each have a big following on social media and fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s national release.

In the film, a shooting shatters a gay pride parade. With the shooter still on the run, best friends Guy and Joy retreat to the safety of Guy’s home, but are determined to continue their night of partying.

With immersive cinematography and a fast-paced, pop soundtrack, the film also takes an unflinching look at the topic of chem-sex, which Gilady says is “rarely openly spoken about in the gay community or shown at all in film.” Gilady explores the role recreational drugs play in gay party culture: in creating intimacy, distorting reality, and its dangerous effects.

Gilady said: “Rather than stigmatizing, I wanted to show this side of our culture in a truthful way. Not in the sense of being realistic or documentary-like, but portraying, in an honest and visceral way, the feeling of being high, reaching for fantasy, the distortion of reality, and loss of control.”

The cast is led by Ogalbo as Guy, Miroshnikov as Dan, and Rosenblatt as Joy. In an intensive preparation process for the lead role, Ogalbo rehearsed for six-months with Gilady and decided to live on the set during the filming. Ogalbo has been since cast in a major role in Israeli Netflix series “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem,” and is filming the second season.

The film had its Israeli premiere as the opening film at TLVFEST where it won two awards, for best actor for Ogalbo, and best soundtrack for renowned deejay Offer Nissim. Nissim will release the film’s original soundtrack under the album name “Like There Is No Tomorrow” on the same date as the film’s release.

“In Bed” is Gilady’s second feature film following “Wedding Doll,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015.