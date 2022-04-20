Dogwoof Boards David Lynch, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Tribeca Doc ‘Lynch/Oz’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based sales agent Dogwoof has revealed the world sales acquisition of “Lynch/Oz,” Alexandre O. Philippe’s feature documentary about the enduring influence of Victor Fleming’s 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” on David Lynch’s cinema.

The film is premiering at the Tribeca Festival in June.

This is the third collaboration between Dogwoof and Philippe, Kerry Deignan Roy and Robert Muratore’s Exhibit A Pictures. “78/52” was released in the U.K. and represented for international sales while “Memory: The Origins of Alien was a U.K. distribution agreement. The deal for “Lynch/Oz” was negotiated by Dogwoof’s head of acquisitions and distribution, Oli Harbottle, with the filmmakers.

In “Lynch/Oz,” Philippe has invited six American film critics and filmmakers and has given them free reign to explore their own theory about the relationship between Lynch and Oz. Participants include Karyn Kusama, John Waters, and Amy Nicholson and the result is six fresh perspectives and six new ways to consider how influence and inspiration affect the creative process.

World rights are available for “Lynch/Oz,” and Dogwoof will present the film to buyers during Cannes next month.

Philippe said: “Kerry, Robert and I are thrilled to partner, once again, with our trusted friends at Dogwoof – this time, on a title very near and dear to my heart. More than a love letter to my favorite living filmmaker, “Lynch/Oz,” explores the mysteries of influence and inspiration on the creative process, and the inexplicable obsessions that drive artists and filmmakers to keep chasing the same images, themes, and motifs for their entire lives. As Scarecrow might say, this one is guaranteed to melt brains.”

Harbottle added: “After two very happy and successful collaborations, it’s great to be working with Alexandre again as he unpicks yet another slice of iconic cinema. What could be more alluring than an attempt to find a common theme to understand the cult film enigma that is David Lynch – cinephiles have a real treat in store.”

Directed and written by Philippe, “Lynch/Oz,” is produced by Deignan Roy, co-produced and edited by David Lawrence and co-produced and with cinematography by Muratore. “Lynch/Oz” is an Exhibit A Pictures production, in association with Dogwoof.