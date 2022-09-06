Luxbox Swoops on Argentine Mystery Adventure ‘Trenque Lauquen’ Before Venice Horizons Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales agency and production company Luxbox has snagged the rights to “Trenque Lauquen,” the fourth feature by Argentine director-producer Laura Citarella, ahead of its Sept. 8 world premiere in the Venice Horizons sidebar.

The pick-up continues Luxbox’s strong line in Latin American titles, seen this year in Sundance entry “Dos Estaciones” and Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title “1976” as well as “Pornomelancholia,” the latest documentary feature from award-winning director Manuel Abramovich, which competes in San Sebastián.

Filmed in two parts, “Trenque Lauquen” begins with a couple of men, Rafael and Ezequiel, who are on the road, both searching for a woman, Laura, who has vanished.

Rafael claims to be her boyfriend while Ezequiel drove her around as she investigated the mystery behind multiple love letters that she discovered hidden in library books. Flashbacks of the time Ezequiel spends with her reveals that he has fallen in love with Laura as he dives deep into the investigation with her. Laura’s disappearance exposes more secrets, including that of the woman, Carmen Zuna of the torrid letters, who vanished decades ago, as well as the secret of a town where a supernatural incident remains a mystery and that of the plains where Zuna wandered.

“Trenque Lauquen,” which means “round lake or lagoon” in Mapuche, refers to the last town where Laura was seen.

“This film is part of a larger idea: a group of films where the same character lives different lives in different towns in the province of Buenos Aires. The first film of the saga is my feature debut, ‘Ostende,’” explained Citarella in a director’s statement.

“But what crosses the whole saga is a central idea: a female Sherlock Holmes of sorts lost in towns, keener for adventures than anything else,” she continued.

Written by Citarella and lead actress Laura Paredes who plays the fictional Laura, “Trenque Lauquen,” is co-produced by El Pampero Cine, which Citarella joined in 2005, and German distributor Grandfilm.

Luxbox’s Fiorella Moretti and Hedi Zardi expressed their delight at acquiring “Trenque Lauquen,” which they describe as “a film of adventures and mysteries, love and nature that invites the viewer to unveil each layer of the different stories that intersect in time.”

“Our deal with Luxbox is a new and unexpected experience for us; more than a commercial partnership, we see it as a friendly alliance, which will surely be great and expansive for our film,” said Citarella and her El Pampero Cine partners Ezequiel Pierri and Ingrid Pokropek.