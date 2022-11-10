Luke Evans Voices ‘Scrooge‘ in New Trailer for Netflix Animated Feature ’A Christmas Carol’

Netflix’s animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” has gotten a trailer and a release date.

The animated feature, which is set to debut on the streamer on Dec. 2, features the voice of Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”) as Scrooge as well as Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jessie Buckley (“Men”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”).

The animated film is described as a “supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story,” according to the synopsis. “With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future.”

Director Stephen Donnelly said of the project: “It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know ‘A Christmas Carol’ all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale. I can’t wait to share this new version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

The songs are produced, arranged and scored by Jeremy Holland-Smith with music and lyrics from Leslie Bricusse.

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” is produced by Ralph Kamp,Leslie Bricusse and Andrew Pearce. Rebecca Kamp and Gareth Kamp co-produce.

Check out the trailer below: