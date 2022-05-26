Spanish Thesp Luis Tosar Joins Cast of Aqui y Alli Films’ Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Golem’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish thesp Luis Tosar (“Miami Vice,” “Way Down”) has joined the cast of sci-fi comedy “Golem,” produced by Spain’s top indie house Aquí y Allí Films.

Directed by Juan González and Fernando Martínez (a.k.a. Burnin’ Percebes), the project toplines Brays Efe, star of Netflix hit series “Paquita Salas,” Goya Award winner Bruna Cusí (“Summer 1993”) and Javier Botet (“It,” “Amigo”).

Aquí y Allí Films’ Pedro Hernández and Elamedia’s Roberto Butragueño produce the film, scheduled to roll in Madrid from August.

Elamedia will distribute in Spain.

Aquí y Allí is one of the five Spanish companies selected by Spain’s trade promotion board ICEX and the ICAA film institute to pitch their production slates at Cannes’ Producers Network.

Burnin’ Percebes earned a reputation as a cult indie film pair with previous features “Searching for Meritxell,” “Ikea 2” and “The Lizard Queen.”

“Golem” narrates the story of two friends, Juan and David, who after an intense night of partying in Madrid find themselves on a rooftop terrace. Then, Juan helplessly witnesses David falling to the void, and his body disintegrating into a thousand ceramic pieces after hitting a car. Embarking on a bizarre trip to discover what happened, Juan feels immersed in a labyrinth of incongruities, including pianos falling from the sky.

Tosar will play the role of Toni, Juan’s father and David’s boss.

Founded by Hernández in 2010, Aquí y Allí first caught notice with “Here and There,” the debut feature of Antonio Méndez Esparza, which won Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prize in 2012.

Further Aquí y Allí productions take in Carlos Vermut’s “Magical Girl,” which scooped San Sebastian’s Golden Shell in 2016, and Méndez Esparza’s “Life and Nothing More,” winner of the John Cassavetes Spirit Award in 2017.