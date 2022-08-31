Luca Guadagnino to Be Honored at Zurich Film Festival as ‘Bones and All’ Receives Gala Premiere

The Zurich Film Festival will honor Italian director and screenwriter Luca Guadagnino at its 18th edition, which runs Sept. 22-Oct. 2.

He will receive its “A Tribute To…” award on Sept. 30 before the screening of his latest film “Bones and All,” which plays in the Gala Premiere section, and will hold a public masterclass on Oct. 1. The film world premieres in Venice tomorrow.

Guadagnino, born in Palermo in 1971, has been one of the most internationally sought-after directors since the success of “Call Me By Your Name” in 2017, which Guadagnino presented in person at the Zurich fest.

“Luca Guadagnino is a filmmaker who tells incredibly powerful visual stories and surprises time after time. With his distinctive style, the European director has also managed to make a name for himself abroad and is at the peak of his creative powers,” Christian Jungen, the festival’s artistic director, said.

“Guadagnino is also not afraid to reinterpret the works of great directors,” continues Jungen. In 2015, Guadagnino did a remake of the 1968 movie “La Piscine” with the title “A Bigger Splash”; director Jacques Deray created a cult movie starring Romy Schneider and Alain Delon, Guadagnino succeeded this with a remake starring Tilda Swinton that has almost nothing in common with the original and weaves sociopolitical traits into the plot.

In 2018, Guadagnino dived into the horrifying world of an abominable dance company with his remake of the Dario Argento classic “Suspiria.” Swinton was part of the cast for this one, too; the actress is like a thread that runs through Guadagnino’s work: He created a 35-minute short film from his first encounter with Swinton, which was an interview with her at the Hotel Majestic in Cannes in 2002.

Guadagnino’s breakthrough came in 2005 with “Melissa P,” the film adaptation of the novel “With Closed Eyes” by Melissa Panarello. His “Io Sono L’amore” – again with Swinton – received a Golden Globe nomination. “Call Me By Your Name” received four Oscar nominations, with James Ivory winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Bones and All” is a story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.

The Zurich Film Festival presents the “A Tribute To…” award to auteur filmmakers for their contribution to film history. Former recipients include Paolo Sorrentino, Wim Wenders, Olivier Assayas, Claire Denis, Michael Haneke, Oliver Stone and Maïwenn.