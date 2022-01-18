101 Films International Acquires Irish Concert Doc ‘Love Yourself Today,’ Launches Sales on Japanese Dance Feature ‘Dreams on Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

​U.K.-based sales company 101 Films has picked up international sales rights to “Love Yourself Today,” a documentary about Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey, and it has launched sales on Philippe McKie’s theatrical feature film “Dreams on Fire.”

“Love Yourself Today” is directed by Ross Killeen and produced by FIS Eireann/Screen Ireland and Motherland in association with Thirty Nine Films and pitched as a half doc-half concert film, taking place during the Christmas holiday at Damien Dempsey’s annual Christmas show at Vicar Street in Dublin. In the film, Dempsey’s own story is mixed with those of three audience members to touch on themes of addiction and loss, but also hope and positivity.

“We’re really honored to launch ‘Love Yourself Today’ internationally with Eoghan and his team at 101 Films International,” said Motherland director Ross Killeen. “The response to the film in Ireland has been overwhelming and we’re very excited to see what the world makes of our film.”

Eoghan Burke, VP of international sales at 101 Films International added: “We are extremely pleased to have this exceptional and emotional theatrical film to offer to our clients. Damien Dempsey is a relatively unknown yet much-loved artist. The impact he has on his many fans is remarkable and this riveting movie reveals a rollercoaster of their personal pain and communal joy.”

Billed as the first-ever Japanese Urban Dance film, “Dreams on Fire,” profiled by Variety at its Fantasia Fest competition screening where it won the Audience Award, is directed by Philippe McKie, who described the film as “the most honest story I could tell, because it’s my story.

“And it’s a story that I feel like you have felt as well. It’s dedicated to the hustlers and those of us that are on the journey and it’s not as simple and easy as we’ve seen in these Hollywood fairy tales. And I’m also kind of tired of seeing, again and again, films which perpetuate the myth that if you do your best your dreams will come true,” he added.

In a release, Nikki Stier Justice, head of distribution at Buffalo 8 which holds North American and U.K. rights to the film, said: “The 101 Films International team really understood the unexplored world that director Philippe McKie created on screen, and we loved their passion for the film. We are excited to be partnering with them on this release.”

“This is an exceptional film which offers a unique perspective of the incredibly popular Japanese urban dance culture. Relatively unknown in other parts of the globe, ‘Dreams on Fire’ shines a light on this fascinating music phenomenon,” Burke added.​