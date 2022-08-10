‘Love Actually’ Actor Bill Nighy Signed by UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has signed BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor Bill Nighy in all areas. The global talent, entertainment and sports company will help build upon Nighy’s career across a range of verticals.

Over a career spanning five decades, Nighy won several awards, including a supporting actor film BAFTA for “Love Actually” (2003), the BAFTA TV best actor award for “State of Play” (2003) and the Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries for “Gideon’s Daughter.” He is also known for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Recently, Nighy starred in “Living,” which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. He will soon be seen as the lead in Thea Sharrock’s Netflix feature “A Beautiful Game.” The actor is currently shooting a lead role in thriller “Role Play,” opposite Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo, directed by Thomas Vincent for Studiocanal, Picture Company and Amazon Prime Video.

Other highlights of Nighy’s film career include Berlin titles “Minamata” and “The Kindness of Strangers”; Autumn de Wilde’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, “Emma.,” alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn; Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop”; animation “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”; and comedy drama “Sometimes, Always, Never.”

On the small screen, Nighy recently appeared in limited series “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, currently streaming on Showtime in the U.S. and Paramount+ in the U.K.

Nighy began his career on the stage and has earned acclaim for several plays, including “Pravda,” “Skylight,” “A Map of The World,” and Joe Penhall’s “Blue/Orange,” which earned him an Olivier Award nomination for best actor.

He will continue to be represented by Independent Talent in the U.K. and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.