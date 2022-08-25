‘Corsage,’ ‘Godland,’ ‘Nezouh’ Among London Film Festival Competition Titles

The BFI London Film Festival has revealed eight titles that will be in official competition.

The films include Santiago Mitre’s political drama “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina); Clement Virgo’s brotherly love tale “Brother” (Canada); Marie Kreutzer’s irreverent period drama “Corsage” (Austria-Luxembourg-Germany-France); Fyzal Boulifa’s atmospheric domestic drama “The Damned Don’t Cry” (France-Belgium-Morocco); Mark Jenkin’s folk horror tale “Enys Men” (U.K.); Hlynur Palmason’s historical epic “Godland” (Denmark-Iceland-France-Sweden); Soudade Kaadan’s poignant family film “Nezouh” (U.K.-Syria-France); and Alice Diop’s courtroom drama “Saint Omer.”

The nominated films are all on the festival circuit this year. “Argentina, 1985” and “Saint Omer” are debuting at Venice and both are up for the Golden Lion. “The Damned Don’t Cry” and “Nezouh” are also set for Venice bows. “Brother” will bow at Toronto, while “Corsage” won best performance at Cannes and best actress at Sarajevo for Vicky Krieps. “Enys Men” and “Godland” were also in Cannes.

The winner will be chosen by the official competition jury, the members of which will be revealed in the coming weeks. The other competitive categories, the Grierson Award for best documentary, the Sutherland Award for best first feature, the Short Film Award and the best immersive art and XR award will be revealed at the program launch on Sept. 1. The Audience Award, won last year by Mounia Akl’s debut feature “Costa, Brava, Lebanon,” returns this year, while a new category, the Audience Award, best short film, has also been introduced.

Established in 2009 and first won by Jacques Audiard for “A Prophet,” recent winners of the London best film award include Sudabeh Mortezai’s “Joy,” Alejandro Landes’ “Monos” and, in 2021, Panah Panahi’s “Hit the Road.”



The winner of the best film award will be announced at a virtual LFF awards ceremony event on Oct. 16 on BFI YouTube and social media.



The 66th BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express takes place from Oct. 5-16.



