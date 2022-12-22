‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Aftersun’ Lead London Critics’ Circle Awards Nominations

Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” led the nominations at the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards with nine nods, with Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” close behind with eight.

Both films were nominated in the film of the year, director of the year and screenwriter of the year categories, as were Todd Field’s “Tár” and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” both of which achieved six nominations. Sebastian Lelio’s “The Wonder” also scored six nominations.

Competing in the foreign language category will be “The Quiet Girl,” “Decision to Leave,” “Saint Omer,” “EO” and “RRR.”

The awards are given by the 200-member film section of the Critics’ Circle, the U.K.’s longest-standing critics’ organization. The winners will be announced at London’s The May Fair Hotel on Feb. 5, 2023.

“As always, our nominees stand out from others because our members actually see all of the films that are released each year,” said Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle film section. “So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best of the movies we watched in 2022. And each year it’s great that we can highlight films, filmmakers and performances that deserve attention.”

The full list of nominations:

FILM OF THE YEAR

“Aftersun”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Decision to Leave”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Living”

“Saint Omer”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

“Decision to Leave”

“EO”

“The Quiet Girl”

“RRR”

“Saint Omer”

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time”

“Moonage Daydream”

The Attenborough Award: BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

“Aftersun”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Living”

“The Quiet Girl”

“The Wonder”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko

Todd Field – “Tár”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Park Chan-wook – “Decision to Leave”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Todd Field – “Tár”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – “The Fabelmans”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR sponsored by Nyman Libson Paul LLP

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Ana de Armas – “Blonde”

Vicky Krieps – “Corsage”

Florence Pugh – “The Wonder”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ACTOR OF THE YEAR sponsored by The House of Koko

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle of Sadness”

Nina Hoss – “Tár”

Guslagie Malanda – “Saint Omer”

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Tom Burke – “The Wonder”

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR for body of work

Jessie Buckley – “Men,” “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” “Women Talking”

Olivia Colman – “Empire of Light,” “Joyride,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”

Florence Pugh – “Don’t Worry Darling,” “The Wonder”

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck to You Leo Grande,” “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

Letitia Wright – “Aisha,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Silent Twins”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR for body of work

Harris Dickinson – “See How They Run,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Colin Farrell – “After Yang,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Batman,” “Thirteen Lives”

Ralph Fiennes – “The Forgiven,” “The Menu”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

The Philip French Award: BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Katy Brand – “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Colm Bairéad – “The Quiet Girl”

Frances O’Connor – “Emily”

Georgia Oakley – “Blue Jean”

Charlotte Wells – “Aftersun”

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Kila Lord Cassidy – “The Wonder”

Catherine Clinch – “The Quiet Girl”

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

Bella Ramsey – “Catherine Called Birdy”

Alisha Weir – “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR

“A Fox in the Night” – Keeran Anwar Blessie

“Groom” – Leyla Coll-O’Reilly

“Honesty” – Roxy Rezvany

“A Letter to Black Men” – Kiosa Sukami

“Scale” – Joseph Pierce

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

“Athena” – Matias Boucard, cinematography

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Ruth E. Carter, costumes

“Blonde” – Leslie Shatz, sound design

“Decision to Leave” – Kim Ji-yong, cinematography

“Elvis” – Catherine Martin, costumes

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Paul Rogers, film editing

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Brian Leif Hansen, animation

“RRR” – Nick Powell, stunts

“Tár” – Stephen Griffiths, sound design

“The Wonder” – Nina Gold, casting