VIEW Conference Sets Free June ‘Lightyear’ Panel, Announces First Speakers for October’s Confab

The VIEW Conference will host a virtual talk with the filmmakers behind Pixar’s “Lightyear” on Tuesday, June 28, and has announced the first speakers for its largely in-person event in Turin, Italy, from Oct. 16-21.

The free PreVIEW online event features director Angus MacLane, producer Galyn Susman, animation supervisor David DeVan and simulation and tailoring supervisor Fran Kalal. They’ll share a behind-the-scenes look at the animated adventure that follows the Space Ranger character that inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figure from Pixar’s “Toy Story” franchise.

“We are over the moon to join forces with our friends at Pixar for this special PreVIEW panel,” says conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Meeting Angus MacLane and his creative team is a wonderful way to celebrate the launch of this much-anticipated film and also to whet the appetite for our main conference program in October.”

The VIEW Conference highlights the top creative minds in visual effects, animation, games and more.

Among the first speakers announced for the October conference are Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation president Ramsey Naito; Industrial Light & Magic’s senior VP and chief creative officer Rob Bredow, and Marc Petit, VP and general manager of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. Producer Roy Conli will be on hand to share a look at Disney’s upcoming “Strange World,” while Peter Ramsey and Shannon Tindle will be talking about the Netflix series “Lost Ollie.” Director Rob Minkoff and producer Alex Schwartz will at VIEW with Paramount’s “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” HBO’s senior VP of visual effects, and visual effects supervisor Jay Worth will be talking about the cabler’s series “Westworld.”

Other conference speakers include director Kris Pearn (“The Willoughbys”), Netflix’s director of research, creative algorithms and technology Paul Debevec, the National Film Board of Canada’s Eloi Champagne, RenderMan pioneer Dylan Sisson, Guerilla Games’ studio director Jan-Bart van Beek, Insomniac Games’ lead animator Kevin Grow and ILM London’s creative director and visual effects supervisor Ben Morris.

“I am always thrilled when the time comes to reveal the first set of confirmed speakers for VIEW Conference,” Gutierrez. “And this year’s roster is exceptional. The wealth of talent represented here is truly awe-inspiring, not to mention the enthusiasm that all our speakers have for sharing their wisdom with students, enthusiasts and professionals alike. Our list of speakers continues to grow with dizzying speed – I can truly guarantee that the full VIEW Conference 2022 program will be out of this world!”

To register for the June 28 online “Lightyear” panel and October’s VIEW Conference, visit the conference website.