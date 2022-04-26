LevelK Boards Finnish Horror Film ‘The Knocking’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LevelK, the international sales and aggregation outfit, has boarded Finnish horror film “The Knocking,” the feature debut of Max Seeck and Joonas Pajunen.

“The Knocking” revolves around three adult siblings who return to their childhood home, where their parents were allegedly murdered many years ago. Their plan is to get the house and estate ready to be sold but an evil force tries to prevent them from doing so.

Seeck and Pajunen said the “inspiration for ‘The Knocking’ comes from the Finnish forests, which offer an excellent setting for psychological horror and a stage for a world that oozes rather gloomy folklore and pushes the buttons of the viewers’ subconscious.”

“Our mission with ‘The Knocking’ is to create a mood that enables waking up these fears hiding in the corners of our minds,” said the pair.

The film stars Pekka Strang (“Tom of Finland,” “Dogs Don’t Wear Pants”), Saana Koivisto (“The Serpent”) and Inka Kallen.

Max Seeck ranks as Finland’s bestselling author and previously penned six novels with rights sold to 40 countries. Pajunenn, meanwhile, has a background in producing and directing hundreds of shorts and commercial videos.

“The Knocking” is produced by Markus Selin (“Purge”) and Jukka Helle (“Grump”) for Solar Films. The film is currently in post-production and LevelK will present a promo in Cannes 2022. Nordisk Film will be distributed in the Nordics and is expected to premiere domestically in February.