Leslie Phillips, Actor of ‘Harry Potter’ ‘Carry On’ Films, Dies at 98

Leslie Phillips, the British actor of “Harry Potter” and “Carry On” films, has died at the age of 98 following a long illness, according to the BBC.

Phillips, who was the voice of the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter films, starred in over 200 films, TV and radio series during his career which spanned over 80 years.

Phillips is survived by his wife Zara, who told the Sun that he was a “national treasure.” “I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. (…) People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went,” Zara said to the Sun, according to the BBC.

The beloved comic actor starred in four of the “Carry On” films, starting in 1959 with “Carry On Nurse.” He went on star in “Carry On Teacher” and “Carry On Constable” in the 1960’s.

Phillips is also best known for his role alongside Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee in the BBC radio show “The Navy Lark” which he held for 17 years, as well as his turn in the “Doctor” series. He won a British Independent Film award and a BAFTA nomination for his supporting role in the 2006 movie “Venus,” playing opposite Peter O’Tool. He most recently starred in Martin Gooch’s mystery film “Darkheart Manor.”