Les Arcs Festival’s Industry Village Hands Out Prizes to ‘Rossosperanza,’ ‘The Visitor’

Les Arcs Film Festival’s industry sidebar has unveiled prizes for several projects at different stages, including Annarita Zambrano’s black comedy “Rossosperanza.”

“Rossosperanza” is being produced by Italy’s Mad Entertainment, Rai Cinema, Minnerva Pictures, and France’s TS Productions. The movie is set in the 1980’s and unfolds at a luxurious villa turned into a rehabilitation center for troubled children from rich families.

The film was one of the 14 projects in post-production presented to film executives from top international banners and festivals as part of the work-in-progress section. The sidebar, now in its 12th edition, is curated by Frederic Boyer, the director artistic of both Tribeca and Les Arcs film festivals, alongside producer and fest co-founder Jeremy Zelnik, among others.

“Rossosperanza” won the TitraFilm Award, chosen by a jury comprising of Ava Cahen, the artistic director of Cannes Critics’ Week), Louisa Dent, managing director of Curzon Artificial Eye, and filmmaker Ursula Meier.

The jury said Rossosperanza was a “crazy film full of blood and hope” from a “free-spirited and ambitious director.”

Over at the Co-Production Village, another segment of Les Arcs’s industry village, Vytautas Katkus’s feature debut “The Visitor” picked up the ArteKino International Award. Produced by M-Films, “The Visitor” follows a young man on a journey to build a new life in a foreign land where he does not speak the language or know anyone. The movie was chosen by Rémi Burah, president of ArteKino Foundation and CEO of Arte France Cinéma.

Burah said Katkus “walks the line between fiction and documentary, social realism and fantastic poetry, with a subtle balance that he had demonstrated in his already very mastered short films.” The film previously won the Next Step prize as part of Cannes’ Critics Week.

Other nods went to Daniel Hoesl’s “Veni Vidi Vici,” winner of the audience engagement award. Produced by Austrian filmmaker Ulrich Seidl’s banner, the movie follows a couple, Viktoria and Amon Maynard, who lead an almost perfect life together with their children.

“Veni Vidi Vici” was picked by a jury comprising of Florence Gastaud, producer at Wild Bunch, Mathias Noschis, film marketing strategist and founder of Alphapanda, and Joanna Solecka, also from Alphapanda.

Over the years, both the Work-in-Progress and Co-Production Village sidebars have gained a stellar track record by providing a launchpad for promising projects that went to thrive in the festival circuit and find international distribution. These include Lukas Dhont’s “Girl” which won Cannes’ Camera d’Or, Laszlo Nemes’ Oscar-winning “Son of Saul,” and most recently Sacha Polak’s “Silver Haze.”

Approximately 600 executives and filmmakers took part in this year’s Les Arcs’ industry events.

Here’s the full list of prizes:

Les Arcs 2022 Industry Village winners

Coproduction Village award: “The Visitor,” Vytautas Katkus

Talent Village award: “Not Coming Out,” Pascal Schuh

Special mention: “The Shame Of The Borbely Family,” Kalman Nagy

Work in Progress

Titra Award: “Rossosperanza,” Annarita Zambrano

Audience engagement award: “Veni Vidi Vici,” Daniel Hoesl

Music composition award: “Hunters On A White Field,” Sara Gyllenstierna

Producers Network badges: “Jelena Angelovski,” Meander Film; “Katarina Krnacova,” Silverart

Female Score Composer Revelation award: Laetitia Pansanel-Garric