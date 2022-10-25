‘Roving Woman’ Star Lena Góra Signs With LBI Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

LBI Entertainment has signed actor, screenwriter and producer Lena Góra for management.

Góra most recently starred in, co-wrote and produced the film “Roving Woman,” which was directed by Michal Chmielewski and executive produced by Wim Wenders. The film, which also stars John Hawkes, follows a woman who breaks up with her partner, steals a car and sets out on a road trip to find some form of closure.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where Góra’s performance was noted by critics.

The Poland-born Góra, who is now based in Los Angeles, began her career on the stage in Poland, London and New York. She made her TV debut as the lead in the 2019 Canal+ TV series “The King of Warsaw.”

She also starred in and co-wrote the feature film “Imago,” which screened at the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film is currently in the process of securing its festival premiere for 2023.

In 2021, Góra starred in Bernard Rose’s “Traveling Light,” alongside Danny Huston, and in “Saint,” a crime romance based in 1986. She is currently starring in the Netflix original “Night in the Kindergarten,” which is a dark comedy. Her other credits include “Król,” “Stand Alone,” “DJ” and “Hospital Green.”

Góra continues to be represented by attorney Eric Feig.