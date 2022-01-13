Le Pacte to Host Market Premieres for ‘Adieu Paris,’ ‘On the Edge’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris

Le Pacte is set to host market premieres for Édouard Baer’s “Adieu Paris” and Giordano Gederlini’s “On the Edge” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, which takes place this week.

“Adieu Paris” stars an ensemble cast, including some of France and Belgium’s best-known actors, notably Benoît Poelvoorde, François Damiens, Gérard Depardieu, Isabelle Nanty, Pierre Arditi and Ludivine Sagnier. The dialogue-driven comedy takes place entirely at a Parisian bistro. Camille Neel, head of international sales at Le Pacte, said the film will appeal to traditional French films lovers and admirers of iconic actors. “Adieu Paris” is the fourth directorial outing of actor-turned-helmer Baer, who last directed “Ouvert la nuit” in which he starred opposite Audrey Tautou and Sabrina Ouazani. The film, produced by Cinéfrance Studios, Les Films en Cabine, Le Pacte and Artémis Productions, had its world premiere at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France.

“On the Edge” marks the sophomore outing of Gederlini, who co-wrote Ladj Ly’s Oscar-nominated film “Les Miserables.” The movie is set in Brussels, where Leo, a Spanish metro driver, saw his estranged son right before he fell onto the rails and died. After discovering that his son was involved in a bloody heist, Leo sets off to track down the criminals responsible for the murder under the watchful eye of the police. The film stars Antonio de la Torre (“A Twelve-Year Night”), Marine Vacth (“The Double Lover”) and Olivier Gourmet (“An Officer and a Spy”).

“‘On the Edge’ is a tense and beautiful film noir with talented actors,” said Neel. “The script from Gederlini is sharp and dark-edged; it’s a solid crime movie,” added the sales veteran. The film’s producers are Frakas Production, Noodles Productions, Fasten Films and Eyeworks.

Another movie on Le Pacte’s lineup, “Rookies,” is a documentary directed by Thierry Demaizière and Alban Teurlai (“Lourdes,” “Rocco”). The docu, which will world premiere at the Berlinale in the Panorama section, takes place at a prestigious high school in the heart of Paris where students from working-class, underprivileged neighborhoods thrive thanks to dance and hip hop. “Rookies” is produced by Falabracks and Tohubohu.

Le Pacte’s slate also includes Fabien Gorgeart’s French drama “The Family,” with Melanie Thierry (“Da 5 Bloods”), and Marion Desseigne-Ravel’s “Besties” with Lina El Arabi (“A Wedding”).