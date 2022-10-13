BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow.

“Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent.

Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her mother suggests she visit their hometown of Sisters, Oregon to get recharged but she chooses to stay at her job. When Esperanza’s mother dies, she returns home, although she is wary of reuniting with her two sisters, Caridad (Dávila) and Faith (Valentina Izarra), after so many years apart.

Drama is being filmed entirely in English in Kentucky, which stands in for Oregon. A diverse cast including Ricardo Burgos, Mireya Kilson and Victor Drija complete the cast.

“’Finding Love In…’ represents a series of films featuring strong, empowered and confident female figures who are willing to overcome life’s circumstances to achieve their goals,” said ACI President Chevonne O’Shaughnessy.

For Francisco Cordero, CEO of BTF Media and co-producer of the film, reflecting Hispanic culture in the U.S. is vital in addressing a community that makes up the largest minority in the country, now at 19%. “It is important that there is audiovisual content that brings us closer to our values and customs to find ourselves as a community,” he said.

A September 2022 report by non-profit LDC (Latino Donor Collaborative) has revealed that little has changed over the past decade or more in terms of Latino representation in the U.S. media. Given this lack of representation, more Latinos are resorting to tapping social media platforms and brands for content, led by YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, the study revealed.

Latinos represent a quarter of potential American TV and film viewers and help generate 20% to 30% of the industry’s revenue and more than 50% of its growth, according to the LDC report.

The study found that Latinos accounted for 5.2% of leads in films, 5.1% of co-leads/ensemble actors, 3.5% of screenwriters and 2.6% of directors. Of the lead roles, there was an even 50-50 split of positive and negative representations. The ‘Finding Love’ franchise hopes to tip the balance towards more positive portrayals.

“Finding Love in San Antonio” is now available on SVOD UP Faith & Family as part of the Hispanic Heritage Month.

O’Shaughnessy and George Shamieh of ACI join Cordero and Ricardo Coeto of BTF Media as producers in “Finding Love in Sisters.”