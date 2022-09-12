Roy Kapur Films to Distribute Pan Nalin’s ‘Last Film Show’ in India (EXCLUSIVE)

After world premiering at Tribeca and travelling the world since, Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” (“Chhello Show”) is coming home to India, with Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films set to distribute it across the country.

The partly autobiographical drama takes Nalin back to his roots in Saurashtra, Gujarat, western India, where “Last Film Show” was filmed. The story is set against the backdrop of Indian cinemas witnessing a massive transition from celluloid to digital where hundreds of single-screen cinemas are either in ruins or have disappeared altogether.

The film follows nine-year-old boy Samay, whose life turns upside down after watching his first movie. He passionately falls in love with films against his father’s wish. Samay strikes a deal with Fazal, the projectionist, who will let him watch movies for free in exchange for eating the contents of his lunchbox. Their food-for-films deal turns into an endearing friendship, but heartbreaking choices lie ahead.

Roy Kapur Films, which also produced the film alongside Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP and Marc Duale, will release the Gujarati-language film in Gujarat and on select screens across India on Oct. 14.

“Last Film Show” has won multiple awards across various international film festivals, including the Golden Spike at the Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.

Samuel Goldwyn Films and Orange Studio serve as international distributors for the U.S. and European markets, respectively. Shochiku Studios serves as the Japanese distributor, while Medusa will release in Italy.

Nalin is known for his eclectic and visually striking body of work including “Samsara,” “Valley of Flowers” and “Angry Indian Goddesses.” He was recently invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in its Directors’ Branch.

Roy Kapur said: “There could not be a more apt time for this film to release when cinema-going around the world has been disrupted by a pandemic and audiences need to be reminded anew of the first time they fell in love with the experience of watching a movie in a darkened cinema hall. It is a matter of pride that such a powerful work of art has come out of India, and we are sure that audiences in India will fall in love with it, just as they have all around the world.”

Nalin said: “We are thrilled to collaborate on this film with a producer I really admire, Siddharth Roy Kapur. Sid has proved his passion and penchant for producing elevated entertainment, and with his help, we are looking forward to entertaining Indian spectators with our labour of love ‘Last Film Show.’ Our film has been receiving a lot of love from spectators across the world, and with Roy Kapur Films’ support, we are aiming to give it a good release in my home state of Gujarat and the rest of India. I am also excited that the India release will coincide with its theatrical release in the U.S., Italy, and Japan.”

Producer Dheer Momaya of Jugaad Motion Pictures added: “Over the past few months, I’ve had the privilege of observing Indian and international audiences laugh, cry, whistle, and clap in cinema halls while watching the film. The overwhelming response has further built my confidence that our local film cuts across cultures, languages, and age groups from eight to 80. The unanimous and mouth-watering demand for Kathiawari delicacies after the screenings is always funny, so much so that our Italian and Japanese distributors have requested a recipe book which they would make available for their audiences.”



