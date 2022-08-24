‘Last Days of the Space Age’ Creator David Chidlow Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Days of the Space Age” creator David Chidlow has signed with CAA for representation.

The writer-director works across shows in the U.K., Australia and the U.S. Most recently, he is the writer, creator and showrunner behind Disney+’s eight-part series, “The Last Days of the Space Age.”

Set in 1979 Western Australia, the series is billed as a comedy drama that centers on three families whose relationships are put to the test while major social and political events — such as the Miss Universe pageant and the U.S. Space Station Skylab crashing just outside the suburb — throw everything into disarray.

Elsewhere, Chidlow is co-creating “War Rooms,” with “The Serpent” star Jenna Coleman set to star.

Chidlow’s debut feature film, “L’Histoire de Nos Petites Morts,” premiered in 2012, and was produced by Margaret Matheson. The micro-budget French-language pic centers on a banker and sex worker who take a hotel room in Geneva, and whose roles are soon revealed to be a fantasy trying to mend a broken relationship.

Chidlow is currently working again with Matheson on “Men of Steel,” a feature film telling the true story of the 1971 Upper Clyde Shipbuilders. The project made the U.K.’s BlackList of best un-produced scripts.

In the theater world, Chidlow also co-wrote the play “Diz for Prez.” The production premiered at London’s prestigious Soho Theatre before successfully transferring off-Broadway.

He continues to be represented in Australia by RGM Artists, and in the U.K. by Sheil Land Associates.