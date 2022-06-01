Lars Von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom’ Acquired By Spanish Streamer Filmin From TrustNordisk

Spanish streaming service Filmin has acquired Lars von Trier’s “The Kingdom” trilogy, along with the full library of films by the director, from TrustNordisk.

Von Trier is currently completing the third and final instalment of “The Kingdom,” his cult 1990s TV show about the good, evil and paranormal inside the neurosurgical ward of Denmark’s main hospital.

Filmin is also acquiring the restored Seasons 1 and 2 of the show and will launch the complete series in Spain. The trilogy has already been acquired in several territories, including Germany and Austria (Koch Films), Japan (Synca Creations) and South Korea (AtNine).

“We are pleased to experience this high level of interest in the series among buyers, who are evidently intrigued and excited about the series’ epic story, director and cast, which of course comes as no surprise,” said Susan Wendt, TrustNordisk’s managing director.

Von Trier penned the script in collaboration with Niels Vørsel, his partner for the first two seasons. A third season was being planned in the late 1990s before being abandoned followed the death of two cast members, Ernst-Hugo Järegård and Kirsten Rolffes.

The plot of Season 3 revolves around Karen, a sleepwalker who seeks answers to the unresolved questions of the series in order to save the hospital from doom. Sound asleep one night, Karen wanders into the darkness and inexplicably ends up in front of the hospital where the gate Kingdom opens again.

“The Kingdom” was adapted by Stephen King in the U.S. as a 13-episode drama titled “Kingdom Hospital” in 2004. The Danish miniseries was also edited as a five-hour film and sold nearly worldwide.

“The Kingdom Exodus” is presented by Viaplay, Nanna Mailand-Mercado, Camilla Rydbacken, Filippa Wallestam and DR, Rikke Kristine Nissen, and Christian Rank.

Vesth at Zentropa is producing with Film I Vast, Katarina Krave, Peter Possne, Zentropa Sweden and Ginger Pictures co-producing, with the support of Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Liselott Forsman, Torleif Hauge and a tax shelter provided by BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance and with the support of The Creative Europe Media Program of the European Union.

Von Trier last directed the serial killer movie “The House That Jack Built,” starring Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz and Uma Thurman. The movie world premiered out of competition at Cannes in 2018.