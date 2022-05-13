‘Lamb’ Director Valdimar Jóhannsson Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, who made his feature directorial debut with “Lamb,” has signed with CAA, Variety can reveal.

Jóhannsson made a splash last year with the Noomi Rapace-led “Lamb,” which the helmer co-wrote with Icelandic author Sjón. The off-kilter film — which became a viral sensation after its trailer debuted — follows a childless couple who discover a hybrid lamb baby that’s half-human, half lamb. They take her in and raise her as their own child, but nature soon comes calling to reclaim its own.

“Lamb,” which was the talk of Cannes following its world premiere at the festival in 2021, was produced by Hrönn Kristinsdóttir and Sara Nassim, and co-produced by Piodor Gustavson and Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska.

The film was shortlisted for best international feature film at this year’s Oscars, and longlisted for the BAFTA Awards. It won the Prize of Originality in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.

New Europe Film Sales acquired “Lamb” at an early stage for international sales, and the film was distributed in the U.S. by A24.

Speaking to Variety about the movie last year, the director said: “When we were writing the script there were so many elements that we talked about. In a way, we just wanted the audience to somehow come up with their ideas. And after meeting people who have seen the film, it’s almost as if no two people read the film the same way.”

Jóhannsson made the short films “Harmsaga” and “Dawn” prior to “Lamb,” and has been active in the Icelandic film industry for close to 20 years, working in the art department on a number of films, as well as providing visual effects for such films and series as “Rogue One,” “The Tomorrow War” and “Game of Thrones.”

Jóhannsson continues to be managed by 2AM.