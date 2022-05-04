French Bombshell Bestseller ‘La Maison’ Gets Erotic Film Makeover with Ana Girardot, Rossy De Palma (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content has boarded Anissa Bonnefont’s erotic drama “La Maison” based on Emma Becker’s controversial bestselling novel chronicling the young author’s two-year undercover experience working as a sex worker at a Berlin brothel.

Now in post-production, “La Maison” is headlined by Ana Girardot, the rising French star of “The Returned,” “Back to Burgundy” and “Escobar: Paradise Lost,” as well as Rossy De Palma (“Julieta,” “Madres Paralelas”) and Aure Atika (“10 Days With Dad”). De Palma will also be at Cannes to preside over the jury of the Golden Camera Award.

Pulsar Content has secured worldwide sales and unveiling a first still of the movie (pictured above). The outfit will introduce the project to buyers at Cannes with a promo reel. Rezo will distribute “La Maison” in France.

Radar Films, a Mediawan company whose credits include “Vicky and her Mystery,” “The Deep House” and “Divorce Club” is producing the movie with and Belgian banner uMedia co-producing.

“La Maison” marks the feature film debut of Bonnefont, whose credits include the critically acclaimed documentary “Wonder Boy” and most recently “Nadia.”

The movie tells the story of Emma, a 27 year-old novelist who sets off to write a book about world of sex workers. To understand their lives at the fullest, she manages to get recruited as a sex worker at La Maison, a renowned Berlin brothel. While she initially planed to spend two weeks there, she ends up spending last two years. Emma discovers the dangers and feelings of alienation and isolation, as well as difficulties to forge romantic bonds, while also finding a form of sorority, grace, and power in this underground environment.

“We are super proud to support Anissa Bonnefont’s first fiction film, following her acclaimed documentaries ‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘Nadia,'” said Pulsar Content.

“‘La Maison’ is a sultry and aesthetic piece of filmmaking, with a strong message carried by an outstanding performance of Ana Girardot,” added the company.

The movie reteams Radar Films and Pulsar Content who previously worked together on “The Deep House,” the hit underwater horror film. Radar Films described “La Maison” as a “striking and controversial movie which is exactly in the mood of our times.”