Pulsar Content Sells Erotic Cannes Package ‘La Maison’ to Wild Bunch for Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content has closed a raft of major deals on “La Maison,” Anissa Bonnefont’s erotic drama based on Emma Becker’s controversial bestselling novel chronicling the young author’s two-year undercover experience working as a sex worker at a Berlin brothel.

The Paris-based company introduced the title to buyers at Cannes and sold it to Wild Bunch for Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain, among other deals.

Wild Bunch will team with Capelight for the German release. The film will be handled by Wild Bunch subsidiaries in Italy and Spain, BIM Distribuzione and Vertigo, respectively. Other territories closed include Singapore (Shaw), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo Audiovisuais), and the Baltics (Garsu Pasaulio Irasai). Pulsar Content is in talks to lock further deals.

“I’m excited to take on this ambitious, well crafted and daring film accross our European territories. ‘La Maison found its home,'” said Wild Bunch’s Marc Gabizon.

Pulsar Content described “La Maison” as a “very clever take on a contemporary and important topic.” “We’re convinced the film will generate an important debate and couldn’t be happier that such prestigious theatrical distributors are now on board with us to get it out there!,” added the company which was co-founded by industry veterans Marie Garrett and Gilles Sousa. “La Maison” is expected to premiere in the fall.

Produced by Radar Films, “La Maison” is headlined by Ana Girardot, the rising French star of “The Returned,” as well as Rossy De Palma (“Julieta,” “Madres Paralelas”) and Aure Atika (“10 Days With Dad”). De Palma is also at Cannes to preside over the jury of the Golden Camera Award. Rezo will distribute “La Maison” in France. The Belgian banner uMedia is co-producing.

“La Maison” marks the feature film debut of Bonnefont, whose credits include the critically acclaimed documentary “Wonder Boy” and most recently “Nadia.”

The movie tells the story of Emma, a 27 year-old novelist who sets off to write a book about world of sex workers. To understand their lives at the fullest, she manages to get recruited as a sex worker at La Maison, a renowned Berlin brothel. While she initially planed to spend two weeks there, she ends up spending last two years. Emma discovers the dangers and feelings of alienation and isolation, as well as difficulties to forge romantic bonds, while also finding a form of sorority, grace, and power in this underground environment.

The movie reteams Radar Films and Pulsar Content who previously worked together on “The Deep House,” the hit underwater horror film.