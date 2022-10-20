Nino Rota’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ Score Gets Re-Release, Celebrated With Flash Mob Orchestra Performance in Front of Trevi Fountain (EXCLUSIVE)

The soundtrack of Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning “La Dolce Vita” is getting a re-release via record label CAM Sugar, which staged an impromptu performance of Nino Rota’s iconic score in front of Rome’s Trevi Fountain for the milestone movie.

The flash mob performance by the 10-piece Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta orchestra of several “Dolce Vita” tracks surprised tourists and Rome residents on Tuesday. It was also organized by automaker FIAT, with the Rome Film Festival’s patronage, to promote CAM’s re-release on Oct. 21 of its newly remastered version of the original soundtrack album, with 14 tracks on vinyl and digital.

“We were delighted to collaborate with Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta to put on this special event to celebrate the release of ‘La Dolce Vita.’ It is such a pleasure to bring the iconic soundtrack to this iconic location,” said CAM Sugar CEO Filippo Sugar in a statement.

The “La Dolce Vita” score, which blends jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, Latin rhythms and circus music, has been fully restored and remastered from the original master tapes. The double-LP set features new artwork and a previously unreleased vocal version of the main theme performed by Katyna Ranieri, who is the wife of composer Riz Ortolani. That version of the theme is currently soundtracking FIAT 500’s latest international advertising spot starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The re-release of Nino Rota’s “La Dolce Vita” soundtrack marks a new installment of CAM Sugar’s Heritage series, the label’s collection dedicated to the scores that made the history of Italian cinema.

CAM boasts the most extensive catalogue of Italian original soundtracks, with over 2,000 original scores from over 400 composers, 70% of which is currently unreleased.