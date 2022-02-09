German Studio Behind Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ Join The Creatives Alliance

Komplizen Film, the German studio behind Princess Diana biopic “Spencer,” have joined The Creatives, an alliance of independent production companies.

The alliance was formed to increase the companies’ “collective power in the face of the changing landscape.”

Film and TV production outfit Komplizen, which was founded in 1999 by Janine Jackowski and Maren Ade, joins eleven other companies from across the world including Razor and Haut Et Court, the latter of which initiated the collective.

The companies work closely together in a number of ways, from sharing information, combining talent and networks and negotiating with common rules to co-production and partnerships. The Creatives also have a three-year development and funding partnership with Fremantle.

Komplizen, whose managing director is Jonas Dornbach, has worked with directors including Miguel Gomes, Nadav Lapid and Valeska Grisebach. Three years ago it expanded into limited series with “Skylines” for Netflix, which was produced by David Keitsch.

Alongside “Spencer,” which saw Kristen Stewart nominated for her first Oscar this week, recent films include Nicolette Krebitz’s “A E I O U.”

In addition to Komplizen, Razor and Haut Et Court, the full list of companies under The Creatives are: Good Chaos (U.K.), Haut Et Court (France), Lemming Film (Netherlands), Maipo Film (Norway), Masha (U.S.), Razor Film (Germany), Spiro (Israel), Unité (France) and Versus Production (Belgium).

“We at Komplizen could not be more excited to join The Creatives, a network of exquisite international and independent producers who share our visions in a rapid and dynamic industry,” said Jackowski and Dornbach in a statement. “What drives us is the urge to create exciting and bold content with great talent. We aim to work with filmmakers with distinct voices and to continue our long-term collaboration with writers, creators, directors and production partners. We believe that independent producers are an essential ingredient for creative diversity and unique entertainment and therefore we are very much looking forward to join forces with The Creatives.”

Razor co-CEOs Roman Paul and Gerhard Meixner said: “We are happy and proud that our highly esteemed colleagues and also long time friends from Komplizen Film are going to join the Creatives family. Having them with us is a great addition to the group as we all admire their taste and vision.”

Carole Scotta of Haut Et Court said: “Over the years, Komplizen has made an amazing range of films from all over the world including the films from their own unique talent Maren Ade. Their step into series made them a natural partner within the Creatives. We are very proud of welcoming Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach, Maren Ade and David Keitsch.”