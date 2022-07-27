Belgian TV Host and ‘Brand New Testament’ Star Kody Kim Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Belgian-Congolese TV personality Kody Kim has signed with CAA for representation.

Kim is best known for hosting a flagship program on Belgian broadcaster La Deux from 2015 to 2017. The presenter, who was born in Belgium to Congolese parents, stood out for his impersonations of famous French stars such as Gérard Depardieu and Jean Paul Belmondo.

He’s also a comedian, actor and radio personality. Kim first appeared in the 2015 fantasy dark comedy “The Brand New Testament,” which was directed by Jaco Van Dormael and screened as part of Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes. The French-language movie, which also stars Catherine Deneuve and Benoît Poelvoorde, is centered on a cruel Belgian man who plays God from his tiny apartment in Brussells.

Since then, Kim has played various roles in multiple films, including “Lucky” in 2019, and “Losers Revolution” in 2020. He most recently wrapped Gaetan Liekens and David Mutzenmacher’s burlesque thriller “Music Hole.”

Kim’s career kicked off in 2003 with the theater group The Kings of Comedy, which led to his first, critically acclaimed show, “My Way,” in which Kim discussed his personal life, Congolese upbringing and various professional experiences in the industry.

Following “My Way,” Kim hosted radio shows for VivaCité and RTBF. In 2020, he also hosted the 10th annual Magritte Awards, which celebrate Belgian cinema and are modeled after the César Awards in France.

The actor is currently shooting Season 2 of “Lost in Traplanta.” The new instalment of the show is titled “Lost in California.”

Kim continues to be represented by La Fabrique 67 and JVM Avocats.