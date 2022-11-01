SND Announces Rap-Filled, Body-Swap Animated Feature ‘Kittened’ From ‘Despicable Me’ Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

SND, the film arm of French commercial network M6, and Quad, the banner behind “The Intouchables,” are teaming up to produce “Kittened,” a high-profile CGI animated feature directed by Albert Pereira-Lazaro (“Lascars”).

On top of producing, SND will handle worldwide sales and French distribution. The high-concept project will be introduced to buyers at the AFM, which kicks off on Nov. 1.

Two leading animation studios have been tapped to work on the feature — Mac Guff, the prestige banner behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, and Jungler, an up-and-coming animation studio which previously worked on “The Smurfs.”

Set in contemporary Paris, “Kittened” revolves around Tough Dog, a world-famous rapper who is challenged to a rap battle by The Kalixte, a rising star with millions of followers. A week before the battle, Tough Dog wakes up in the body of a little kitten, whereas the kitten’s spirit lands in Tough Dog’s Body. To reverse the situation back to normal he has to ask Kim, a shy young girl, for help. In exchange, Tough Dog will teach her to become popular.

Yann Zenou, who is producing the feature at Quad, previously delivered the smash hit French comedy “The Intouchables,” as well as the popular animated features “Ballerina” and “Fireheart,” which were released worldwide and grossed over a combined $100 million worldwide.

“’Kittened’ is the best concept I’ve come across over the past few years,” Zenou said, adding that the feature was “original, fun and full of heart.”

The producers have assembled a top-notch creative team for the project, notably Gabriel Jolly Monge (“Sing 2,” “Pets”) as artistic director, Julien Le Roland (“Around the World in 80 Days”) as character designer, Michel Pecqueur (“Dragon Hunters”) as CG supervisor, Régis Maillet (“Despicable Me,” “Minions 2”) as set designer and Olivier Ducrest (“Ladybug”) as head of storyboard.

“’Kittened’ is a body swap and a buddy movie, packed with amusing visual effects and an endless source of hilarious misunderstanding,” said Pereira-Lazaro, who has previously directed popular movies for families and young adults including, “Lascars” and “La Vraie Vie des Profs.”

“Beyond the fun of the situations, ‘Kittened’ presents an original story with strong stakes for each character. A longtime and very personal project, I know ‘Kittened’ will speak to parents and children alike,” added the filmmaker.

Ramy Nahas, head of international distribution at SND, pointed out the company has a track record in handling animation franchises, notably with the comicbook-based “Asterix.”

“We look forward to bringing to our international partners a new and entertaining movie that will mix rap and cat, two very popular phenomena that can be a big source of comedy,” said Nahas, who is on the ground at the AFM in Los Angeles. “We know the project will resonate with audiences all over the world.”

Rémi Jimenez and Mathieu Fort, who are producing the feature at SND, said “Kittened” will bring together “fun, music, emotion and a high concept.” Pereira-Lazaro co-wrote the script with Leonie de Rudder. Delivery is expected for 2025.