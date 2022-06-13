Kinology Scores Major Deals on Animated Feature ‘Argonuts,’ Emmanuel Mouret’s Cannes Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Kinology (“Annette”) has closed a raft of deals on two highlights from its slate, “Argonuts,” an animated feature produced by TAT Productions, the banner behind “The Jungle Bunch,” and Emmanuel Mouret’s “Diary of a Fleeting Affair” which premiered at Cannes.

A Pixar/Dreamworks-style family film, “Argonuts” is a comedy adventure set in a magical yet hostile world of Greek mythology. It follows the journey of Pathie, a young, smart and daring mouse, and her mate Sam who set off to fight the most bizarre and dangerous creatures in Ancient Greece, including Poseidon himself.

“Argonuts” reunites “The Jungle Bunch” director, David Alaux, and producer, Jean-François Tosti at TAT Productions. It will be distributed by Apollo Films in France.

The Paris-based company sold “Argonuts” to Italy and Spain (Notorious), Middle East (Front Row), Scandinavia (Selmer Media), Eastern Europe (Blitz and AQS), Poland (New Horizons)Poland (New Horizons), CIS (Volgafilm), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo) and Greece (Tanwer). Gregoire Melin, Kinology’s founder, said the project got buyers excited at Cannes. The banner is in talks with distributors in other territories, including Germany, the U.K., the U.S. and Latin America. The film will roll out in theaters in January across international territories.

TAT Productions has a track record in delivering ambitious animated features for global audiences. “The Jungle Bunch” was one of the highest grossing French productions worldwide in 2017, while another title from TAT, “Terra Willy,” traveled to 80 countries and was one of the biggest French titles at the international box office in 2019.

“Diary of a Fleeting Affair,” which bowed at Cannes Premiere, marks the 11th feature of Emmanuel Mouret. The movie stars Sandrine Kiberlain as Charlotte, a single mother of three children and Vincent Macaigne as Simon, her married lover. The two engage in an affair that is supposed to remain strictly physical but become much more after Charlotte and Simon realize that their bond is surprisingly strong.

Weaving light-hearted romance and comedy-drama, the film has sold to Germany and Austria with Neue Visionen, Italy with Movies Inspired, Spain with La Aventura Cine, Benelux with Panache, Switzerland with DCM, Portugal with Cinemundo, Poland with Mayfly and Latin America/Brazil with CDI. Moby Dick Films produced “Diary of a Fleeting Affair.”

Kinology’s current roster also includes Cristèle Alves Meira’s “Alma Viva” and Luc Besson’s “Arthur Malediction,” a spinoff of the well-known franchise.