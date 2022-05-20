Kino Lorber Nabs U.S. Rights to Hernan Findling’s ‘Virtual Reality’ (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights to horror pic “Virtual Reality,” from Argentine director-producer Hernán Findling (“Impossible Crimes”).

Other deals on the pic closed by FilmSharks include Media 4 Fun (Poland), AV Jet (Taiwan) and Laon-I (South Korea). Japan, Latin America, the U.K. and France are under discussion.

Starring Vanesa González, César Bordón, Christian Sancho and Federico Bal, “Virtual Reality” has screened at Sitges and Bifan. In it, a cast and crew arrive at their director’s house for their film’s first cut screening. They soon find out that he has struck a sinister pact to ensure his career really takes off.

FilmSharks continues to roll out Fabian Forte’s folk horror comedy “Legions” and otherworldly romantic comedy “Ghosting Gloria.”

Set to premiere at July’s Fantasia Festival, “Legions” has closed Germany (GAS, via Donau Film), Russia/CIS (Cinema Prestige) and Taiwan (AV Jet). The U.S. is in talks.

In a separate pact, Warner Media’s HBO Max Europe has acquired “Ghosting Gloria.” Star Entertainment has taken Indian rights, while the film has already sold to the U.S. (streaming service Pantaya), as well as Spain (Movistar Plus) and Taiwan (AV Jet). Latin America, France, Germany and Japan are under discussions.