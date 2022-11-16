Kevin Spacey to Be Charged With Further Seven Sexual Offenses in U.K.

The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service has said that actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with a further seven sexual offenses.

The new charges span three offenses of indecent assault, three offenses of sexual assault and one offense of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. They are all in relation to one male complainant, and the alleged assaults span a period from 2001 to 2004.

Spacey is already set to stand trial in the U.K. in June 2023 for five counts of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to all five counts in July. The charges relate to the alleged sexual assault of three men when Spacey lived in London and served as the artistic director of the Old Vic theater.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said on Wednesday: “The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

“The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” continued Ainslie.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The fresh charges against Spacey come almost a month after a New York jury sided with him in a $40 million civil lawsuit, finding that the Oscar winner did not molest actor Anthony Rapp when he was a teenager and is not liable for battery.

Rapp first made his claims in a 2017 BuzzFeed article, in which he said that Spacey lifted him up, placed him on his bed, and pinned Rapp down in a sexually aggressive manner. The alleged assault took place after a party at Spacey’s New York City apartment in 1986. Rapp was 14 years old at the time and Spacey was 26. The two met while appearing in Broadway productions — Rapp in “Precious Sons” with Ed Harris, Spacey in a Jack Lemmon-led revival of “Long Days Journey Into Night.”

Elsewhere in Europe, Spacey is expected to make his first speaking gig in five years with a masterclass at Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin, where he will also receive a lifetime achievement award. The actor is scheduled to hold an onstage conversation on Jan. 16, 2023.