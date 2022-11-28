Kevin Spacey Books First Movie After Winning $40 Million Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Just weeks after it was revealed Kevin Spacey will face more sexual assault charges in the U.K. and he won a $40 million sexual battery lawsuit in the U.S., he has booked a role in an upcoming British indie thriller, Variety has learned exclusively.

The feature, titled “Control” from Cupsogue Pictures, will see the embattled actor play a voice role, similar to Kiefer Sutherland’s in 2002 film “Phone Booth.”

Written and directed by Gene Fallaize (“Superman Requiem”), “Control” tells the story of a British government minister, Stella Simmons, who has embarked on a torrid affair with the Prime Minister. One night, as Simmons heads home in her self-driving car, she finds the vehicle remotely hijacked by someone who knows her secret and wants revenge. Soon, the car is taken on a rampage through the streets of London with Simmons trapped inside.

Simmons is played by Lauren Metcalfe (“Full Bodied”) while the Prime Minister will be played by Mark Hampton. Spacey plays the disembodied antagonist taking control of Simmons’ car. Shooting is set to take place early next year at Camberwell Studios and on location in London, while Spacey will wrap this week.

Last month Spacey won a $40 million civil trial in New York after a jury found he did not molest former co-star Anthony Rapp and was not liable for battery. The disgraced actor faces a further raft of legal challenges, including in the U.K. where he is set to stand trial next summer after being charged with five counts of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to each of the charges. Earlier this month, the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service said it was charging the actor with a further seven sexual offenses, all related to one complainant. Spacey has not yet appeared in court to enter a plea.

Despite the ongoing legal battles, writer and director Fallaize said he wrote the script for “Control” with Spacey in mind. Fallaize says he “grew up” watching Spacey as a film fan and said while the controversy surrounding Spacey was “a consideration, I wouldn’t say it was a concern.”

“He’s one of the greatest actors of our generation,” Fallaize told Variety. “His personal life aside — it’s something I can’t comment on and have no knowledge of — it’s an opportunity to work with one of the acting greats.”

Spacey has also been ordered to pay “House of Cards” producer MRC $31 million in damages after the hit Netflix series was canceled following the abuse allegations against him.

“Control” is produced by Adam Southwick (“Cain Hill”) and Emily Hasseldine (“Beneath”) for Cupsogue Pictures in association with CineNorth Studios. Fallaize also executive produces.