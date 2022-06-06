Kevin Chu to be Honored at Taipei Festival – Global Bulletin

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

The Taipei Film Festival has named prolific writer-director-producer Kevin Chu (aka Chu Yen-ping) as the recipient of its Outstanding Contribution Award. During the 1980s and the 1990s, Chu made many popular memorable commercial films and discovered several promising new actors — Chu wrote the script of “Never Too Late to Repent” and won the best screenplay award at the Asia Pacific Film Festival. After that, Chu made this directorial debut, “The Clown and the Swan,” which was a critically-acclaimed box office success in which comedy actor Hsu Pu-liao established his name. “Chu single-handedly maintained the genre movie production in the market while the New Taiwan Cinema [art house movement] rose in the 1980s,” said the festival. In recent years, Chu has dedicated himself to advocating the exchanges between the Taiwanese filmmakers and their Chinese counterparts. The 24th Taipei Film Festival is scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 9, 2022.

CANNES DEALS

“No Fathers in Kashmir,” a 2019 U.K.-produced drama film about a British-Kashmiri woman tracing her roots, racked up additional license deals during the recent Cannes Market. With rights sales handled by Brilliant Films, “No Fathers” was licensed to Alba Films for France, Switzerland and Benelux and to Contracorriente for Spain. Alba plans a theatrical release in August, Contracorriente later in 2022. It was previously released in the U.K. and India in 2019 and is currently available to HBO Max streaming customers in much of East Europe and the former Yugoslavia. The picture is directed by Ashvin Kumar who picked up an Oscar nomination for his 2004 live-action short film “Little Terrorist.”

FROM CANNES TO SYDNEY

The Sydney Film Festival which opens later this week (June 8-19, 2022) has added more than a dozen films that made their bow at Cannes last month. These include: Palme d’Or-winner “Triangle of Sadness”; Claire Denis’ Grand Prix-winner “Stars at Noon”; the Dardennes brothers’ 75 anniversary prize-winner “Tori & Lokita”; Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider,” for which Zar Amir Ebrahimi won the best actress prize; best screenplay winner “Boy From Heaven”; Dominik Moll’s “The Night of the 12th”; and Kore-eda Hirokazu’s “Broker,” for which Song Kang-ho won the best actor award. The film will also be the Sydney festival’s closing film. From Cannes’s other sections come: Maryam Touzani’s “The Blue Caftan”; Pakistani-transgender drama “Joyland”; Maha Haj’s “Mediterranean Fever”; Joao Pedro Rodrigues’ “Will-O’-The-Wisp; and Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” The festival also finds room for Sinead O’ Connor documentary “Nothing Compares.”