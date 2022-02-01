Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4’ Among Leonine’s Lionsgate Slate Acquisition for Germany, Austria

Leonine Studios has secured all German and Austrian rights for Lionsgate’s upcoming film slate, including Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 4” and its spin-off “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas.

The deal, which extends Lionsgate’s existing relationship with Leonine, also includes culture-clash comedy “About My Father” from stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (“The Irishman”) starring opposite Oscar-winner Robert De Niro (“Meet The Parents”); action thriller “Shadow Force” with Kerry Washington (“Django Unchained”); the untitled new comedy from director Adele Lim starring Tony winning actor Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”); gamer comedy “1Up” with Ruby Rose (“Batwoman”); and horror-thriller “Dear David,” centering on the urban legend that had its origins on the Twitter channel of Adam Ellis, starring Augustus Prew (“The Morning Show”) in the lead.

Fred Kogel, CEO of Leonine Studios, said: “We are thrilled to extend our strong partnership with our friends at Lionsgate with this tremendous feature film slate. Leonine Studios stands for premium content. The John Wick films have redefined the action genre and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ and the spin-off film “Ballerina’ will continue this success story. All the films we release in cooperation with Lionsgate are made for the big screen. We’re delighted to be able to offer this excellent new slate of high-profile titles to both audiences and our licensing partners alike.”

Helen Lee-Kim, president of international at Lionsgate, added: “Fred and his team at Leonine have done an amazing job building a world-class content and distribution studio. We are so proud to continue strengthening our partnership with this dynamic, diverse and strong slate of films.”