Kate Moss, Lucian Freud Film Set by Oscar Winner James Lucas

“Moss & Freud,” a film about supermodel Kate Moss and famed British artist Lucian Freud will be the next feature film for James Lucas.

Lucas won an Oscar for live action short film “The Phone Call,” starring Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent.

“Moss & Freud” is a dramatized account of supermodel Moss who, at the peak of her fame, made the decision to sit for British artist Freud. It was a decision that deeply impacted and transformed both of their lives. Freud’s nude portrait of Moss sold in 2005 for almost $5 million.

Moss will executive produce with the support of the Lucian Freud Archive. Cornerstone Films will handle worldwide sales and distribution and will commence sales later this year.

“Moss & Freud” is a GFC Films production, produced by Matthew Metcalfe (“McLaren”).

Moss said: “Sitting for Lucian was an honor and incredible experience. After watching ‘The Phone Call’ I knew that James would convey the emotion in the storytelling in a fitting way, one this memoir deserves. Having been involved in the project and script development from the beginning I am now very excited to see the film come to life.”

Lucas said: “In many ways, I believe all paths led me to make this film. It’s topography, emotional and psychological drama, bohemianism, beauty, characters and artistic process all align with my life and the way I have lived it. So much so, I symbolically begun writing the screenplay in Lucian’s studio, the scent of his oil paint still lingering in the air. I’m grateful to Kate Moss and the Freud Estate for entrusting me with this precious and unconventional love story. It allows our diverse audience to take a look behind the curtain and see, truthfully, what makes these cultural titans tick. Not only will they find incongruity but, perhaps surprisingly, a type of commonality that is threaded through all of us.”

Metcalfe added: “From the moment James put this idea in front of me I was intrigued and hooked. As a child of the 90’s, I remember Kate Moss and her profound cultural impact. Her rise mirroring that of ‘Cool Britannia’; her face becoming that of a new and forward looking United Kingdom. And as an art lover, they idea of exploring her story through the powerful work of Lucien Freud is something is I couldn’t say no to.”